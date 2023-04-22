Register
Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on April 19, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Nottingham Forest - as Darwin Nunez decision made - gallery

Liverpool predicted team to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 09:22 BST

Liverpool are back in action today when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield (15.00 BST).

The Reds have eight Premier League fixtures remaining and have little margin for error if they’re to qualify for Europe next term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side languish only eighth in the table and some nine points outside the Champions League places. Hopes of finishing in the top four may be fanciful but Liverpool have no guarantees they’ll earn a top-six berth, either.

The Reds can only do what is in their power by winning games and hope those above them drop points.

Klopp’s men head into the visit of relegaton-threatened Forest against the backdrop of a 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United. The Liverpool boss called the triumph his side’s best performance of the campaign.

With almost a full squad available to select from, Klopp will have some decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Forest.

The Brazilian is one of the frontrunners to be named Player of the Season.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian is one of the frontrunners to be named Player of the Season.

Played with so much swagger in his hybrid role against Leeds and will look to do so again.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Played with so much swagger in his hybrid role against Leeds and will look to do so again.

Blunder gave Leeds their goal earlier this week but he's barely put a foot wrong when featured this season.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Blunder gave Leeds their goal earlier this week but he’s barely put a foot wrong when featured this season.

Will be aiming for a strong end to the campaign to help a European push.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Will be aiming for a strong end to the campaign to help a European push.

