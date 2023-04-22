Liverpool predicted team to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Liverpool are back in action today when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield (15.00 BST).

The Reds have eight Premier League fixtures remaining and have little margin for error if they’re to qualify for Europe next term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side languish only eighth in the table and some nine points outside the Champions League places. Hopes of finishing in the top four may be fanciful but Liverpool have no guarantees they’ll earn a top-six berth, either.

The Reds can only do what is in their power by winning games and hope those above them drop points.

Klopp’s men head into the visit of relegaton-threatened Forest against the backdrop of a 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United. The Liverpool boss called the triumph his side’s best performance of the campaign.

With almost a full squad available to select from, Klopp will have some decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Forest.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian is one of the frontrunners to be named Player of the Season.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Played with so much swagger in his hybrid role against Leeds and will look to do so again.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Blunder gave Leeds their goal earlier this week but he’s barely put a foot wrong when featured this season.

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Will be aiming for a strong end to the campaign to help a European push.