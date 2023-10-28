Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a swift turnaround as they return to action when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds have won both of their games since the season recommenced following the international break. A 2-0 Merseyside derby triumph over Everton was followed up by a 5-1 romp against Toulouse in the Europa League.

Both of those successes came at Anfield - where Jurgen Klopp’s side have an unblemished record so far in 2023-24. That’s why they’ll head into the Forest encounter as heavy favourites.

Klopp made several changes for the Toulouse game, with plenty of his players staking a claim to retain their starting berths against Steve Cooper’s side. The Liverpool boss has some decisions to make while Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Curtis Jones (suspension) all set to miss out.