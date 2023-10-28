Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Nottingham Forest - as Jurgen Klopp makes eight changes

Liverpool team predicted to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 28th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a swift turnaround as they return to action when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds have won both of their games since the season recommenced following the international break. A 2-0 Merseyside derby triumph over Everton was followed up by a 5-1 romp against Toulouse in the Europa League.

Both of those successes came at Anfield - where Jurgen Klopp’s side have an unblemished record so far in 2023-24. That’s why they’ll head into the Forest encounter as heavy favourites.

Most Popular

Klopp made several changes for the Toulouse game, with plenty of his players staking a claim to retain their starting berths against Steve Cooper’s side. The Liverpool boss has some decisions to make while Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Curtis Jones (suspension) all set to miss out.

With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Forest.

Related topics:Nottingham ForestPremier LeagueEuropa LeagueJurgen Klopp