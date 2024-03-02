Liverpool's relentless fixture schedule continues when they make the trip to Nottingham Forest (15.00 GMT).

The Reds' pursuit of a four-trophy haul remains firmly intact after an incredible week. Jurgen Klopp's side claimed the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea at Wembley. The Liverpool boss had to call upon rookies to augment his squad amid an injury crisis and they came to the fore.

As they did in Wednesday night's 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round triumph over Southampton. Lewis Koumas scored on his debut while fellow 18-year-old forward Jayden Danns came off the bench to net twice in the second half.

While supporters are dreaming of a potential quadruple, there's no doubt that the Premier League is the prize they covet the most. The Reds sit at the summit of the table by one point and can ill-afford any slip-ups with Manchester City and Arsenal breathing down their neck.

Yet Klopp is all too aware that he needs players back fit if a 20th league title is to be added to the Anfield trophy cabinet. Liverpool will also not be underestimating a Forest outfit who sit 17th in the table, although they have fitness concerns of their own. Mo Salah remains absent, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones.

There is a chance that Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson (illness) could be back at the City Ground, however. Late calls may have to be made. With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted to face Forest.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international excellent again against Southampton, with his stock constantly rising.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley The 20-year-old has been magnificent deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold and is now recognised as an out-and-out first-team player.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The hero of the Carabao Cup final played the opening 45 minutes against Southampton to keep him fresh.