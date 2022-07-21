Liverpool face RB Leipzig in their third pre-season friendly of the summer.

Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations when they take on RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena this evening (18.15 BST).

The Reds recently returned from their tour of the Far East where they played two matches - a 4-0 loss to Manchester United and 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Now Jurgen Klopp will crank up the intensity as they build towards the 2022-23 campaign.

Liverpool are set for a stern test against a Leipzig side who’ll again compete in the Champions League.

Afterwards, the Reds then head to Austria for a training camp where the vast majority of the groundwork will be carried out.

Members of Klopp’s squad are at various stages when it comes to fitness levels - with Liverpool opening the Premier League season with a trip to Fulham on Saturday 6 August.

In terms of team news, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker look set to be sidelined because of injury.

With that in mind, here’s the team that we think Klopp will name against Leipzig.

1. GK - Adrian With Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher both doubtful, the third-choice stopper may again feature between the posts. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Started on the bench for the previous two games but Klopp may feel he’s ready now to start a game. Photo: Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip With Joe Gomez coming back from a minor knock and Virgil van Dijk still building his fitness, Matip could be in line for another start. Photo: Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

4. CB - Ibou Konate Played the opening 45 minutes against Palace and could be in line to feature from the outset again as he faces his former club. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images