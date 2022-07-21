Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations when they take on RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena this evening (18.15 BST).
The Reds recently returned from their tour of the Far East where they played two matches - a 4-0 loss to Manchester United and 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Now Jurgen Klopp will crank up the intensity as they build towards the 2022-23 campaign.
Liverpool are set for a stern test against a Leipzig side who’ll again compete in the Champions League.
Afterwards, the Reds then head to Austria for a training camp where the vast majority of the groundwork will be carried out.
Members of Klopp’s squad are at various stages when it comes to fitness levels - with Liverpool opening the Premier League season with a trip to Fulham on Saturday 6 August.
In terms of team news, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker look set to be sidelined because of injury.
With that in mind, here’s the team that we think Klopp will name against Leipzig.