Liverpool predicted team to face Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

Liverpool aim to pull off another memorable European upset when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight (20.00 GMT).

The Reds need not reminding of the almost impossible task they face in the Spanish capital. Jurgen Klopp’s side trail 5-2 on aggregate and not too many are giving them a chance of turning things around.

Still, the Liverpool manager insists his side are still happy to be preparing for the clash and will do all they can to cause a seismic shock.

Of course, there have been plenty in the rich history of Anfield. From Istanbul to Saint Etienne, Barcelona to Borussia Dortmund, fighting back from a perilous position is almost woven into the DNA of the club.

For the clash against Madrid - who also defeated the Reds 1-0 in last season’s final in Paris - Stefan Bajcetic and Jordan Henderson have been ruled out alongside Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcanatara.

Klopp will have to be bold with his team selection and tactics to deliver an unlikely result and here’s the line-up we predict to start.

2 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazil No.1 will expect a busy evening and coming off his line to mop up any danger on the counter-attack could prove key. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The 24-year-old doesn’t need reminding the task he faces marking Vinicius Jr but that can’t deter from contributing in the final third. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . CB - Ibrahima Konate The Frenchman was only fit enough to come off the bench in the first leg. Liverpool look much more comfortable with Konate at the back. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images