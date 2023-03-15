Liverpool predicted line-up gallery vs Real Madrid - as Jurgen Klopp takes formation gamble
Liverpool predicted team to face Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second leg.
Liverpool aim to pull off another memorable European upset when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight (20.00 GMT).
The Reds need not reminding of the almost impossible task they face in the Spanish capital. Jurgen Klopp’s side trail 5-2 on aggregate and not too many are giving them a chance of turning things around.
Still, the Liverpool manager insists his side are still happy to be preparing for the clash and will do all they can to cause a seismic shock.
Of course, there have been plenty in the rich history of Anfield. From Istanbul to Saint Etienne, Barcelona to Borussia Dortmund, fighting back from a perilous position is almost woven into the DNA of the club.
For the clash against Madrid - who also defeated the Reds 1-0 in last season’s final in Paris - Stefan Bajcetic and Jordan Henderson have been ruled out alongside Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcanatara.
Klopp will have to be bold with his team selection and tactics to deliver an unlikely result and here’s the line-up we predict to start.