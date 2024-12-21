Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool team predicted to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool aim to stay top of the Premier League at Christmas when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (4.30pm GMT).

Victory in North London will ensure that the Reds sit at the summit on 25 December - something that many fans did not predict at the start of the season. Sections of supporters were unsure how Liverpool would fare under Arne Slot after he succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Reds have continued on an upward trajectory and are fighting for silverware on four fronts, having moved into the Carabao Cup semi-finals earlier this week with a 2-1 win over Southampton. Slot was afforded to rest a swathe of his first-team players and the fringe men will be hoping they have done enough to impress.

Liverpool have not won their previous two league games, with the gap at the top being cut to two points. That is why bouncing back against Spurs is important but it will be a tough test. Tottenham have been inconsistent this season but possess plenty of threats in attack, which Slot will be wary of.

Liverpool only have Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) absent so the head coach has plenty of his troops to select from. With that in mind, here is the Reds team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The No.1 has admitted Liverpool are targeting 'something special' this season. A victory over Spurs would push the Reds towards that, but Alisson will know he will be kept busy.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vice-captain was withdrawn at half-time against Southampton with this game in mind. Will have to stop Spurs captain Son Heung-min as well as contributing going forward.

CB - Joe Gomez

Enjoyed a run in the team in his favoured position while Konate is absent. Gomez will be determined not to lose his spot when his team-mate is back fit and must continue to impress.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain did not feature at all against Southampton, which will benefit him plenty.

LB - Andy Robertson

The Scotland international hit somewhat of a bonus that his suspension for a red card in last weekend's 2-2 draw against Fulham was enforced against Southampton.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutchman has been one of Liverpool's best players this season and was so impressive in the Fulham clash when having to drop into defence. Another who had the night off midweek.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The World Cup winner made his return against Southampton after missing the previous two games through suspension. Mac Allister was rusty but that was to be expected given it was his first game in 14 days.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

It's a close battle for the No.10 role between Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones. However, the energy of the Hungary international on a big pitch may just get him the nod.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman has 12 career goals against Spurs - the latest coming in the 4-2 win at Anfield last season. He will be raring to go.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no doubt that fans would like to see Diogo Jota back but he might not be quite ready to feature from the outset. Nunez scored against Southampton and his pace against a high Tottenham backline could see him get chances.

LW - Luis Diaz

Wrongly had a perfectly legitimate goal disallowed in this fixture last season. Diaz will be determined to put that right this time around.

Subs

Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo, Chiesa.