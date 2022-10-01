Liverpool expected starting line-up in photos - with Harvey Elliott benched for Brighton clash
Liverpool predicted XI for their Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Liverpool return to Premier League action when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Anfield today (15.00).
The Reds’ past two top-flight games - against Wolves and Chelsea - were postponed following the death of the Queen.
But Jurgen Klopp’s side did sign off with a win before the international break with a 2-1 defeat of Ajax in the Champions League.
Now Liverpool aim to light the touchpaper to their league campaign, having taken only nine points from their six games so far.
For the visit of Brighton - who prepare for their first game under new manager Roberto De Zerbi - the Reds welcome back several players.
Jordan Henderson is again fit, while Ibrahima Konate and Caoimhin Kelleher are back training.
But will any of them be named in Klopp’s starting XI? Here’s the Liverpool team we think will play.