Liverpool predicted XI for their Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Liverpool return to Premier League action when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Anfield today (15.00).

The Reds’ past two top-flight games - against Wolves and Chelsea - were postponed following the death of the Queen.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side did sign off with a win before the international break with a 2-1 defeat of Ajax in the Champions League.

Now Liverpool aim to light the touchpaper to their league campaign, having taken only nine points from their six games so far.

For the visit of Brighton - who prepare for their first game under new manager Roberto De Zerbi - the Reds welcome back several players.

Jordan Henderson is again fit, while Ibrahima Konate and Caoimhin Kelleher are back training.

But will any of them be named in Klopp’s starting XI? Here’s the Liverpool team we think will play.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Aiming for just a third clean sheet - and will want that stat to improve significantly. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold He’s dominated the headlines this week after his omission from England’s match-day squad. He’ll need to put all of that chat to the back of his mind. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Scored the winner against Ajax and will be plenty confident. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Bagged for Holland against Belgium in the international break and will now be looking to silence his early-season doubters. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)