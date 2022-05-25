Liverpool face Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

Liverpool have been continuing their preparations ahead of their third Champions League final in five years.

The Reds take on Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday aiming to conquer Europe for for a seventh time in the club’s history.

Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed the famous trophy in 2019 after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

It made up for the heartbreak they suffered the previous year in Kyiv against Real.

Liverpool lost 3-1 to Los Blancos, although they haven’t looked back since.

This season, the Reds have already claimed two trophies - the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

But the Champions League is the one many supporters want most every year.

Speaking to the media, Klopp admitted Thiago Alcantara has a good chance of being involved after limping off in the victory over Wolves at the weekend.

Fabinho and Joe Gomez are also back in training following respective hamstring and ankle injuries.

But, four days before kick-off in the French capital, will any start.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Aiming for a second Champions League with Liverpool. Been in immense form throughout the season. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Preparing for a third Champions League final at just 23. A remarkable achievement. Photo: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip A big decision whether to start him or Ibou Konate. Matip’s experience may just give him a nod at the moment, having started the 2019 final. However, Klopp may decide on who looks better in training this week. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Back from injury and left on the bench against Wolves. Featured against Real in 2018. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images