Liverpool have been continuing their preparations ahead of their third Champions League final in five years.
The Reds take on Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday aiming to conquer Europe for for a seventh time in the club’s history.
Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed the famous trophy in 2019 after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.
It made up for the heartbreak they suffered the previous year in Kyiv against Real.
Liverpool lost 3-1 to Los Blancos, although they haven’t looked back since.
This season, the Reds have already claimed two trophies - the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
But the Champions League is the one many supporters want most every year.
Speaking to the media, Klopp admitted Thiago Alcantara has a good chance of being involved after limping off in the victory over Wolves at the weekend.
Fabinho and Joe Gomez are also back in training following respective hamstring and ankle injuries.
But, four days before kick-off in the French capital, will any start.