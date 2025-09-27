Liverpool team predicted to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool look to continue their perfect start to their Premier League title defence when they travel to Crystal Palace (15.00 BST).

The Reds have won all five games in the top flight so far. Now they prepare to meet the only other team currently unbeaten in the division, that is Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool delivered a 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend before head coach Arne Slot made wholesale changes for the 2-1 victory against Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Those involved will be hoping they have forced their way into Slot’s thinking for the Palace clash.

However, Hugo Ekitike is forced to serve a one-match suspension after being shown a second yellow card for taking his shirt when celebrating the winning goal against Southampton. Meanwhile, Giovanni Leoni suffered a cruel injury blow on his Reds debut and will be sidelined for the best part of a year as he recovers from a ruptured ACL.

Slot has some decisions to make as Liverpool face a Palace side who are unbeaten in their past 17 games - and beat the Reds on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley in August.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

Giorgi Mamardashvili enjoyed a good debut against Southampton but Alisson remains undisputed No.1.

RB - Conor Bradley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland international is now up to speed after an early injury. Jeremie Frimpong delivered a below-par performance against Southampton so Slot has been given an easy choice.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Joe Gomez was another player who fell short of his best in the Carabao Cup. Konate remains first choice but it is crucial that he stays fit after Leoni’s blow.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Will be back to skipper the team. Van Dijk knows how much of a challenge Palace will give Liverpool after being at fault for both goals in the Community Shield.

LB - Milos Kerkez

Enjoyed a fine display against Everton and now needs to find consistency.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There might not be a better midfielder in the Premier League at the minute. Gravenberch missed the Community Shield so he hands Liverpool a big boost.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Not quite been at it yet this campaign but that was because of his injury-hit pre-season. Liverpool will hope that he can recapture the form he’s capable of.

RW - Mo Salah

Notched two goals and two assists in as many games and overcome any of the critics that he faced after a couple of performances that were not up to his high standards

AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Will find himself in the team in any position given his form this campaign. The No.10 role is where he played the majority of last term and he will offer energy in abundance.

LW - Florian Wirtz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had a somewhat stuttering start to his Liverpool career after a £100 million move. However, featuring on the flank rather than centrally might help Wirtz get up to speed, while Cody Gakpo has not been at his best so far.

ST - Alexander Isak

The suspension of Ekitike means that Isak is bound to start his maiden Premier League game for Liverpool. He will be confident after netting against Southampton.

Subs

Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Gomez, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Ngumoha, Chiesa.