Liverpool step up their preparations towards the 2024-25 season when they face Premier League rivals Arsenal during their pre-season tour of the USA on Thursday (00.30 BST)

The Reds meet the Gunners at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and supporters will be looking forward to the clash. While the result means little, it’s a chance for new head coach Arne Slot to get a gauge on where his Liverpool squad is at as they face last season’s Premier League runners-up.

Slot has had a dearth of senior players available to him since arriving at Anfield because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America. But he’s still been keen to impart his ideas and put his own stamp on things after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat.

Liverpool’s summer programme started with a 1-0 loss to Preston at the AXA Training Centre before earning a 1-0 win over Real Betis last week in Pittsburgh. The aim is to continue building fitness and adapt to Slot’s methods ahead of facing Ipswich Town on the opening day of the new campaign on 17 August.

The Reds will be without Andy Robertson because of injury, while Curtis Jones was forced off inside 30 minutes against Betis and is a doubt. However, Slot is boosted by the return of Diogo Jota, who has reported for duty after representing Portugal at the Euros.

With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Arsenal.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Likely to continue in goal with Alisson Becker still on his belated summer break. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Conor Bradley The Northern Ireland international was excellent against Betis and will be hoping to continue that form - and give Slot a potential dilemma when Trent Alexander-Arnold reports back for duty. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah The 21-year-old will know he has a real chance to start the season as first-choice centre-back with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez still not back. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images