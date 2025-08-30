Liverpool team predicted to face Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool face another stern challenge as to whether they can defend the Premier League title when they face their nearest competitors Arsenal.

The current champions face last season’s runner-ups at Anfield on Sunday - and there will already be plenty of feel the result of the game will impact the title race. Reds boss Arne Slot has played down that suggestion yet there will be supporters on both sides - and of other teams - who think otherwise.

Both outfits have made perfect starts to the 2025-26 season. Liverpool have shown some vulnerabilities, though, in their 4-2 victory over Bournemouth before needing a 100th-minute winner to earn a 3-2 triumph against 10-man Newcastle United. Arsenal, meanwhile, have beaten Manchester United and Leeds United without conceding.

Slot has much to ponder from the Newcastle game and he has urged his team to improve defensively from set-pieces to nullify a key threat of Arsenal. Ahead of the fixture, here’s a look at how Liverpool could line-up.

GK - Alisson Becker

The No.1 will be frustrated he has conceded six goals in three games so far. A clean sheet will give Liverpool a huge chance of delivering victory.

RB - Conor Bradley

The Northern Ireland international came off the bench against Newcastle and has continued to train. If fit to start, Slot may want more of a conventional right-back to feature despite Dominik Szoboszlai's excellent performance at St James’ Park.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Come under significant scrutiny in the opening three games and will know he must improve - especially if Marc Guehi is to arrive.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain was immense at Newcastle and will need to deliver another commanding performance.

LB - Andy Robertson

Experience will be key in this game and that is what Andy Robertson has in abundance. Milos Kerkez has had somewhat of a stuttering start and defensive nous will be important.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Netherlands international netted a fine goal at Newcastle but wasn't quite at his best, which was understandable as he missed the previous two games. He should improve markedly.

CM - Curtis Jones

Performance against Newcastle perhaps went understated as he gave composure on the ball. Mac Allister may not be fit enough to start despite being back in training.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman had little impact against Newcastle but still managed to notch an assist for the winner. He will want to see more of the ball and show he's still very much dining at the top table.

AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Slot may revert to a tactic that won Liverpool the title. Szoboszlai is not a quintessential No.10 but he offers energy and pressing. That is a trait that the Reds boss may covet.

LW - Florian Wirtz

Liverpool's £100 million record signing is still adapting to the physicality of the Premier League. Playing him out wide may just see him pick up the ball is more space rather than centrally - and allow him to do more damage.

ST - Hugo Ekitike

The summer arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt is the toast of Anfield given the start he has made. However, Ekitike has still been challenged to improve his fitness levels so he can increase how much he can press during games.

Subs

Mamardashvili, Gomez, Leoni, Kerkez, Endo, Elliott, Gakpo, Chiesa, Ngumoha.