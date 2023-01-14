Liverpool predicted starting line-up gallery vs Brighton - as Jurgen Klopp changes formation
Liverpool team expected to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.
Liverpool return to Premier League action when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion today (15.00 GMT).
The Reds sit a disappointing seventh in the table and have endured a difficult season so far. They head into the game on the back of a 3-1 loss at Brentford before being held to a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup third round.
And should Jurgen Klopp’s side suffer defeat against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, they’ll drop to eighth and a Champions League place will be further away.
Liverpool have failed to build any sort of impetus. And they head to the south coast with injury problems wrecking the squad.
Darwin Nunez is a doubt, having been absent from training this week. If the striker is unavailable, the Reds will be without four senior attackers. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota (both calf) and Luis Diaz (knee) are also sidelined.
Key defender Virgil van Dijk (hamstring) and Arthur Melo (thigh) are also confirmed absentees.
Certainly, Klopp has much to ponder ahead of the trip to Brighton. With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face the Seagulls.