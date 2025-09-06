An early look at how Liverpool could line-up for their Premier League fixture against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Liverpool couldn’t have asked for a better start to their Premier League title defence - certainly when it comes to results.

After three games, the Reds sit top of the table and are the only club with a perfect record. Performances have not been brilliant but it is to be understood given the squad overhaul that took place during the summer transfer window. But after a tricky start, Arne Slot’s side find themselves setting the early pace.

Liverpool’s fixtures have not been easy - especially their last game before the international break. They earned a 1-0 triumph over nearest title contenders Arsenal, with a cagey affair settling by a sublime Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick.

Slot will be hoping that all of his troops return to Merseyside unscathed after representing their respective nations, with the Reds next facing Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday 14 September. There will be hopes of getting a first glimpse of Alexander Isak after he finally completed his move to Anfield. After a protracted summer saga, the striker joined Liverpool from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day for a British record fee of £125 million.

However, it remains to be seen whether Isak can feature. He spent the majority of pre-season training alone and his lack of fitness meant he was left on the bench for Sweden’s 2-2 draw against Slovenia.

There is still a week until the Burnley encounter takes place, with Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) the only current player injured. With everything in mind, we have made an early prediction of the Liverpool team that could line-up against the newly-promoted Clarets.

Liverpool predicted team vs Burnley

GK - Alisson Becker

Liverpool’s No.1 has to make the long journey back from Brazil but he is afforded more time to overcome any jetlag rather than the clash taking place on Saturday.

RB - Conor Bradley

Endured somewhat of a frustrating start to the season after injury, meaning he’s been on the bench for Liverpool’s past two games. But Bradley featured from the outset in Northern Ireland’s 3-1 win over Luxembourg and will build more fitness facing Germany. That may be enough for Slot to be convinced the 22-year-old is ready to start in the Premier League. In all fairness, Szoboszlai has been excellent as a makeshift option and there won’t be any fans complaining if that is the case again.

CB - Joe Gomez

Ibrahima Konate overcame his early doubters with an excellent performance against Arsenal but had to limp off with cramp. Konate is expected to again play for France against Iceland after a fine display in a 2-0 win over Ukraine. Gomez impressed when replacing Konate in the Arsenal triumph and given he’s not on international duty, it may be prudent for him to start.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

There may be times this campaign when the Liverpool captain is rotated for a game or two but it’s unlikely to be so soon in the season.

LB - Milos Kerkez

The £40 million summer signing delivered his best performance against Arsenal and will be hoping to build momentum. But Andy Robertson has caught the eye for Scotland in their 0-0 draw with Denmark which is a reminder of the competition Kerkez has.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The linchpin of Liverpool’s midfield and is crucial to how Slot’s side plays.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Been superb as a full-back but he will want to move back to the engine room. Alexis Mac Allister had complications travelling to Argentina and will have to adjust to the time difference when he returns. Given his injury problems in recent months, it may be prudent Mac Allister features on the bench.

RW - Mo Salah

Not had a scintillating start to the campaign but scored for Egypt in a 2-0 victory against Ethiopia and will now be aiming to light to the touchpaper like last term.

AM - Florian Wirtz

The £100 million arrival from Bayer Leverkusen is still adjusting to the vigours of the Premier League but he was very good in the second half against Arsenal. If Burnley are to deploy a low block then Wirtz is the player who the Reds will want to unpick the lock.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Very much first choice on the left-hand side but with Isak signed, Hugo Ekitike is now a candidate to start so there is competition, while highly-rated teenager Rio Ngumoha will keep pushing for a berth.

ST - Hugo Ekitike

After netting three goals in his first three games, Ekitike did not have many chances against Arsenal but that was understandable. He is likely to have more opportunities at Burnley and will want to show why he should continue playing despite Isak being brought in. Ekitike will also be buoyed by making his France senior debut.

Subs

Mamardashvili, Konate, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Isak.