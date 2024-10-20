Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liverpool team to face Chelsea in the Premier League predicted.

Liverpool’s season recommences after the international break when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield (4.30pm).

The Reds have enjoyed a start that would have pleasantly surprised supporters aplenty. They top the table after seven games, with Arne Slot making a fine opening to his career in the hot seat.

But Slot knows that Liverpool’s fixture list to date has been kind - and big tests are to come in the next few weeks. Firstly, the Reds face a Chelsea side who are fourth in the table and can cause plenty of problems.

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker (hamstring) while Harvey Elliott (fractured foot) remains absent. Slot also admitted that the Reds had ‘some issues’ at his pre-match press conference - with Alexis Mac Allister, Kostas Tsimikas and Federico Chiesa seemingly absent from training.

With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Chelsea.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

With Alisson absent for the next six weeks, Kelleher has a chance to show his quality once again when deputising between the posts. Kopites will only remember his marvellous performances in both Carabao Cup final wins over Chelsea.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Speculation over the vice-captain’s future continues to rumble on. However, Slot is adamant talk of a possible move to Real Madrid won’t distract Alexander-Arnold.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international has started the season in imperious form this term but will have to be alert given the potency of Chelsea’s forwards.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Slot lauded his skipper’s impact in training ahead of the encounter and there is arguably no Premier League defender in better form.

LB - Andy Robertson

Was on the bench for the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace last time out but he’s very much first choice and is likely to return, while Tsimikas was not spotted in training on Friday.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Holland international has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers this season. Now Gravenberch will have to prove if he can hit the standards against a top outfit in the number-six role.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Form has been somewhat mixed this term but he bagged three goals in two games for Hungary during the international break and will be plenty confident.

CM - Curtis Jones

Mac Allister may not be risked so Jones is the next in line. The academy product will be buoyed by becoming a father for the first time during the break.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool gained a major boost after Salah returned to Anfield early from Egypt duty. He’s already bagged six goals this season and will want to net against his former club.

ST - Diogo Jota

Very much made the berth his own and scored the only goal at Palace. Very much regarded as Liverpool’s best finisher.

LW - Luis Diaz

The extra day of recovery between Diaz returning from South America and today’s game will be a significant help. Diaz has run amok so far this term and will come back into the team after Cody Gakpo started at Palace.