Liverpool start their four-week fiesta as Premier League champions when they travel to Chelsea on Sunday (4.30pm BST).

The Reds have already won the top-flight crown after last weekend’s 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur. That ensued jubilant scenes at Anfield as Arne Slot’s side and supporters celebrated a 20th English title - and it could be celebrated properly for the first time in 35 years.

While Liverpool have nothing to play for, head coach Slot has insisted that he wants to win the remaining four games of the campaign. However, he has also revealed there will be some rotation but not wholesale changes.

It will be a difficult fixture against a Chelsea side who are fifth and pushing for Champions League qualification. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The No.1 still has an outside chance of winning the Premier League Golden Glove and would be in the lead had he not spent time out injured.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool vice-captain has still to commit his future as an exit to Real Madrid looks likely. Slot has admitted that Conor Bradley is unlikely to start after his fitness setback so Alexander-Arnold should continue.

CB - Jarell Quansah

The academy product has had to be patient this term but should be given a chance to impress, while Ibrahima Konate deserves a rest.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The skipper has been the bedrock of the Reds' title success and Slot will still want his leader out on the pitch.

LB - Andy Robertson

Now a two-time Premier League title winner, but Robertson will want to continue having momentum after coming in for some scrutiny this season.

CM - Wataru Endo

The Kop cult hero has yet to make a start in the Premier League this season but thoroughly deserves his opportunity.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Netherlands international has started every league game so far in the number-six role. But it is now a chance for Gravenberch to play in a slightly more attacking position and hand a rest to Alexis Mac Allister.

CM - Harvey Elliott

The England under-21 international has made it clear he has no intentions of departing Liverpool despite being down the pecking order. This is a chance to show Slot he's capable of mixing it at the very top.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman has the record of the most goals and assists in a Premier League season in his sights. There is not a chance he will want to be rested.

ST - Diogo Jota

Been somewhat out of form in recent months after his injury but handing Jota more minutes will help him recapture his best.

LW - Cody Gakpo

In a similar situation to Jota. While Gakpo scored against Spurs, he too hasn't been as effective since an ankle problem. It's an opportunity to build more momentum.

Subs

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Chiesa, Diaz.