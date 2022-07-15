Liverpool face Crystal Palace at the Singapore National Stadium.

Liverpool continue their preparations for the 2022-23 season when they take on Crystal Palace in friendly action today.

The Reds meet their Premier League rivals at the Singapore National Stadium in their second of two games of a tour of the Far East.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in Asia for a week now and have certainly been put through their paces.

Liverpool opened up their summer programme with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in Thailand on Monday.

However, that game was all about fitness rather than the result - with a total of 32 players being used. Every outfielder was given 30 minutes each.

But now Klopp could step things up as the Reds build up towards their Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday 6 August.

Liverpool trained in Singapore yesterday and one particular drill offered a hint on how they could line-up.

With that in mind, here’s our prediction.

1. GK - Adrian With Alisson highly unlikely to be risked, the Spaniard is set to get the nod between the posts. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Featured in the final 30 minutes of the Man Utd clash and impressed with his passing. Photo: Getty Images

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk Should be back into the swing of things having almost been back training for a week. Photo: Getty Images

4. CB - Ibou Konate Another he played in the final 30 minutes against Man Utd. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images