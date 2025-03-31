Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How Liverpool could line-up against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Liverpool’s long wait to return to action is almost over.

It has been more than two weeks since the Reds played a fixture - although the international break might have been needed. Not too much had gone wrong for Arne Slot’s side before their past two fixtures. But they were eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on penalties before suffering a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

The defeat at Wembley was difficult to palate given that Liverpool were dominated in all aspects of the showdown. It was a shock as the Reds are streaking clear at the top of the Premier League. They sit 12 points above second-placed Arsenal and have the title in their grasp. But Slot knows the job is not done and he prepares for one of the biggest games of the campaign when Everton travel to Anfield for the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Last month’s 2-2 draw at Goodison Park was an archetypal clash between the fierce foes. Slot was given a baptism of fire to his maiden derby as Liverpool head coach - as he was sent-off after the full-time whistle along with assistant Sipke Hulshoff and midfielder Curtis Jones.

Slot has had plenty of time to ponder his team to face an Everton side unbeaten in their previous nine league games. However, Liverpool could again be without defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Conor Bradley (hamstring), with Joe Gomez (hamstring) still absent. Slot will also need to do a roll call to see which members of his squad who were on international duty can also play.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Liverpool No.1 returned from Brazil duty early after suffering a head collision in a 2-1 win over Colombia. Alisson was following concussion protocol and has insisted he is fine on social media.

RB - Curtis Jones

It's looking as if Alexander-Arnold and Bradley will not be available once again. Jarell Quansah showed his attacking limitations in the Carabao Cup final so Slot could look to utilise someone different in the role. Jones has played there before under former manager Jurgen Klopp and was named as a possible solution before Wembley by Slot.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The 25-year-old suffered a knock while on France duty which didn't come as a big surprise to fans given how much football he has played this term. Hopefully, Konate is over his issue.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain needs no reminders of how much of an effort is left if the title is to be won - and the ferocious battle in store against Everton.

LB - Andy Robertson

The Reds veteran has insisted that it is 'up to us to be fresh in mind and fresh in body' in the business end of the campaign. After playing twice for Scotland, Robertson will hopefully not be suffering any signs of fatigue.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

There would have been many fans quietly pleased Gravenberch pulled out of Netherlands duty because of a fitness issue. If it was not too serious then the midfielder has had several weeks of rest that he has badly needed.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Will return confidence after helping Argentina claim two wins - including scoring in a famous 4-1 triumph over Brazil. The extra couple of days Mac Allister has been afforded before Liverpool returned to action will also be very important.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

The former RB Leipzig man is always full of running but energy levels did dip somewhat in the past couple of games. His pressing against a robust Everton side are required.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman was underwhelming against PSG and in the Carabao Cup final. A big ending to the campaign is needed if the Reds are to win the title and Salah is to ensure he is the frontrunner to win the Ballon d'Or.

ST - Diogo Jota

By his own admission, centre-forward has been out of form since returning from injury. However, it is hopefully just a sticky spell that Jota can play through his poor patch.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Jake O'Brien has been excellent for Everton in recent weeks and is a physical beast. As a result, Slot could opt for the strength and power of Gravenberch rather than the guile of Luis Diaz on the left flank.

Subs

Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez.