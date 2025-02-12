Liverpool team predicted to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Arne Slot takes charge of his first Merseyside derby as Liverpool face Everton tonight.

The famous fixture takes place at Goodison Park for the final time before the Toffees move to their new stadium next season. With both teams winning the fixture 41 times at the Grand Old Lady, there is more than just the city’s bragging rights on the line.

Liverpool go into the fixture as firm favourites. They are top of the Premier League table by six points and have the chance to extend the gap to nine with a triumph. While the Reds suffered a shock 1-0 FA Cup to Plymouth Argyle last weekend, many of Slot’s troops will at least be well rested. The injury situation at Anfield is extremely healthy, with Joe Gomez the only senior player out injured after Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to training.

But Everton have picked up since David Moyes’ return as manager and a tough task is in store. Slot has several decisions to weigh up when it comes to his starting line-up - and his bench for that matter.

With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted to face Everton.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Liverpool goalkeeper has missed the previous two games having been afforded a rest. He should be rejuvenated and is a seasoned derby veteran.

RB - Conor Bradley

Alexander-Arnold may not be ready to start even if he is back on the bench so the Northern Ireland international could make his first appearance in the fixture. He’ll have a tough task against Everton talisman Iliman Ndiaye.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international is back into the swing of things after his injury and has been top-class throughout the season.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Reds captain needs to set an example from the outset. His leadership will be imperative.

LB - Andy Robertson

Started to come back into form in the past few games and should be up for the challenge. Another derby veteran.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Dutchman helped Liverpool win the derby at Anfield last season but he’s no doubt looks a new player from the Goodison defeat last April. Gravenberch has been one of the top performers in the Premier League this season since moving to the number-six role. It’s a weapon Everton will face for the first time.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The former Brighton man has exuded consistency this season. A calm head in the middle of the park to keep the ball is needed.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungary international’s energy and pressing is so important to how Liverpool tick.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool’s talisman is the man for the big occasion and how he would relish extending his tally to 26 goals for the season.

ST - Luis Diaz

The Colombia international could be the only starter who remains from Plymouth. Diaz was constantly doubled up on at Home Park and struggled but his movement as a false number nine has been effective.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Th 25-year-old has established himself as an undroppable player and in terms of overall performances, he could be Liverpool’s most consistent attacker.

Subs

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Jota.