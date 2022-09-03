Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Everton - as Darwin Nunez call made
The expected Liverpool team to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.
Liverpool make the short journey across Stanley Park to face Everton in the Merseyside derby today (12.30 BST).
The Reds are aiming for a third successive Premier League win of the season.
Here’s the team we think Jurgen Klopp will name to face the Toffees.
Most Popular
Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker
The Brazil No.1 will be aiming for only his second clean sheet so far this season.
Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold
Far from at his best in the 2-1 win over Newcastle but he should be bang up for this game.
Centre-back - Joe Gomez
Set for a third successive Premier League start. Gomez played his part in Liverpool's late winner against Newcastle.
Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk
Heads back to the stadium where he suffered a devastating knee injury two years ago. He'll have to be alert to snuff out Everton's potency on the counter-attack.
Left-back - Andy Robertson
Subbed off against Newcastle as he did start to tire. But Robertson remains Liverpool's first-choice left-back and always wears his heart on his sleeve in derby games.
Centre-midfield - Fabinho
He'll be tasked with breaking up any of Everton's swift attacks.
Centre-midfield - James Milner
With options depleted in the middle of the park, Klopp looks highly likely to turn to 36-year-old Milner. His experience is likely to give him the nod over Curtis Jones or Fabio Carvalho.
Centre-midfield - Harvey Elliott
The teenager has started this season in scintillating form and will be savouring his first Merseyside derby having grown up a Kopite.
Right-wing - Mo Salah
Liverpool's talisman has four Merseyside derby goals - having netted twice in the fixture last season.
Striker - Roberto Firmino
Darwin Nunez may be back available for Firmino has scored three goals in the past two games. Perhaps more importantly, he knows Klopp's system markedly better at this moment.
Left-wing - Luis Diaz
It could well have been Goodison Park where Diaz plied his trade week in, week out having been wanted by Everton last summer. Now Toffees supporters will get a glimpse of what could have been - with Diaz making a barnstorming impact since joining Liverpool in January.