Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Everton - as Darwin Nunez call made

The expected Liverpool team to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool make the short journey across Stanley Park to face Everton in the Merseyside derby today (12.30 BST).

The Reds are aiming for a third successive Premier League win of the season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the team we think Jurgen Klopp will name to face the Toffees.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

The Brazil No.1 will be aiming for only his second clean sheet so far this season.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool after scoring his goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth

Far from at his best in the 2-1 win over Newcastle but he should be bang up for this game.

Centre-back - Joe Gomez

Set for a third successive Premier League start. Gomez played his part in Liverpool's late winner against Newcastle.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

Heads back to the stadium where he suffered a devastating knee injury two years ago. He'll have to be alert to snuff out Everton's potency on the counter-attack.

Left-back - Andy Robertson

Subbed off against Newcastle as he did start to tire. But Robertson remains Liverpool's first-choice left-back and always wears his heart on his sleeve in derby games.

Centre-midfield - Fabinho

He'll be tasked with breaking up any of Everton's swift attacks.

Centre-midfield - James Milner

James Milner. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

With options depleted in the middle of the park, Klopp looks highly likely to turn to 36-year-old Milner. His experience is likely to give him the nod over Curtis Jones or Fabio Carvalho.

Centre-midfield - Harvey Elliott

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The teenager has started this season in scintillating form and will be savouring his first Merseyside derby having grown up a Kopite.

Right-wing - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman has four Merseyside derby goals - having netted twice in the fixture last season.

Striker - Roberto Firmino

Darwin Nunez may be back available for Firmino has scored three goals in the past two games. Perhaps more importantly, he knows Klopp's system markedly better at this moment.

Left-wing - Luis Diaz