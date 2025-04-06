Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool can march another step closer to the Premier League title when they travel to Fulham today (2pm).

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Everton means that the Reds need just 11 points to seal the silverware. Arne Slot’s side head to London against the backdrop of a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby earlier this week. It was their first game since the season recommenced following the international break.

Liverpool have not been as free-flowing as they were in the opening two-thirds of the campaign. But grinding out results is what is required at this stage with the title on the line.

However, Slot knows that Fulham will prove a stern test. Although they were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal last time out, the Cottagers have beaten the likes of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Newcastle United this term.

There are several selection decisions for the Reds chief to ponder, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez again sidelined. Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Fulham.

GK - Alisson Becker

The No.1 goalkeeper couldn’t face Everton because he failed the concussion protocol test. But with another four days to prepare for the game, Alisson could be ready to feature and replace Caoimhin Kelleher.

RB - Jarell Quansah

Curtis Jones was excellent against Everton in the makeshift role but Liverpool may want more defensive solidity on their travels. That could see Quansah come back in and play out of position, but it would suit him more than the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international was shaky in the first half against Everton but has been consistent throughout the vast majority of the campaign.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain got away with a big error in the Everton clash, but luckily Beto hit the post with his chance. Van Dijk found his composure after the break, though, and will need to show those qualities again.

LB - Andy Robertson

Sent-off in the reverse fixture against in December while he was somewhat out of form. However, Robertson has improved significantly of late and is showing the levels he is capable of.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Dutchman scored in this game last season so will be plenty confident heading into the clash.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Took a nasty tackle from James Tarkowski that should have been a red card but was fine to continue. His ability on the ball at Craven Cottage will be important.

CM - Curtis Jones

Deserves to play after his performance against Everton. The tight pitch at Craven Cottage could suit his qualities rather than Dominik Szoboszlai’s pressing style.

RW - Mo Salah

The Egypt international has been quiet in recent games yet is always capable of making an impact in the final third.

ST - Diogo Jota

Ended his goal drought with a quintessential Jota finish against Everton. Hopefully that will be the end of his out-of-sorts form.

LW - Luis Diaz

The Colombian has also picked up in recent weeks and has looked excellent having been restored to the flank rather than centrally.

Subs

Kelleher, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Nunez, Gakpo, Chiesa.