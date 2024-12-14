Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Fulham - as Arne Slot unleashes brand-new midfield
Liverpool can move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Fulham to Anfield (3pm).
The Reds were without a league fixture last weekend as the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed amid adverse weather conditions. But Arne Slot’s side would have been delighted that Manchester City and Arsenal dropped points, although Chelsea did close the gap.
And the Liverpool boss will demand much more from his troops from the 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League. Slot rued the lack of intensity his side displayed despite the Reds keeping up their perfect record and qualifying for the knockout stage.
Liverpool face a Fulham side who have impressed this season and held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw last time out. Slot will be aware of the challenge he faces, especially given that his options are still depleted with Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas, and Tyler Morton injured and Alexis Mac Allister must serve a one-game ban. Diogo Jota is likely to be back in the squad while Federico Chiesa has a chance.
Slot may want to make changes from Girona after the performance he witnessed but will be wary not to make too many. With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted.
GK - Alisson Becker
The Brazil international was immense on his return from a hamstring issue against Girona and showed why he was immediately restored as No.1.
RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold
Scored a sublime winner in this fixture last season and will have his work cut out marking Adama Traore.
CB - Joe Gomez
Wasn't thoroughly convincing at times against Girona but has been solid for the most part while Konate has been sidelined.
CB - Virgil van Dijk
Led by example as captain this campaign. Nothing has phased him.
LB - Andy Robertson
Was awarded man of the match against Girona and has started to find impetus in recent weeks. A rest is still not possible with Tsimikas still sidelined.
CM - Ryan Gravenberch
Remains the linchpin of Liverpool's engine room but heads into the game a booking away from having to serve a one-match ban.
CM - Curtis Jones
Couldn't really get going against Girona but the academy product has been excellent this season and should quickly bounce back.
CM - Harvey Elliott
Dominik Szoboszlai was far from his best in midweek and a change may be considered. Elliott hasn't had too much football since recovering from a fractured foot but he looked bright off the bench in Girona and could be handed a maiden start under Slot.
RW - Mo Salah
Stepped up to the plate to net the winner against Girona but will be hoping to impact the game more.
ST - Luis Diaz
Darwin Nunez endured another tough night in Spain. Diaz is better on the flank but has done well operating centrally while Jota has been on the treatment table.
LW - Cody Gakpo
Enjoying a decent season operating in his best position on the flank and will look to cause Fulham problems.
Subs
Kelleher, Quansah, Nallo, Endo, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.