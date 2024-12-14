Getty Images

Liverpool team predicted to face Fulham in the Premier League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool can move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Fulham to Anfield (3pm).

The Reds were without a league fixture last weekend as the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed amid adverse weather conditions. But Arne Slot’s side would have been delighted that Manchester City and Arsenal dropped points, although Chelsea did close the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Liverpool boss will demand much more from his troops from the 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League. Slot rued the lack of intensity his side displayed despite the Reds keeping up their perfect record and qualifying for the knockout stage.

Liverpool face a Fulham side who have impressed this season and held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw last time out. Slot will be aware of the challenge he faces, especially given that his options are still depleted with Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas, and Tyler Morton injured and Alexis Mac Allister must serve a one-game ban. Diogo Jota is likely to be back in the squad while Federico Chiesa has a chance.

Slot may want to make changes from Girona after the performance he witnessed but will be wary not to make too many. With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil international was immense on his return from a hamstring issue against Girona and showed why he was immediately restored as No.1.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scored a sublime winner in this fixture last season and will have his work cut out marking Adama Traore.

CB - Joe Gomez

Wasn't thoroughly convincing at times against Girona but has been solid for the most part while Konate has been sidelined.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Led by example as captain this campaign. Nothing has phased him.

LB - Andy Robertson

Was awarded man of the match against Girona and has started to find impetus in recent weeks. A rest is still not possible with Tsimikas still sidelined.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remains the linchpin of Liverpool's engine room but heads into the game a booking away from having to serve a one-match ban.

CM - Curtis Jones

Couldn't really get going against Girona but the academy product has been excellent this season and should quickly bounce back.

CM - Harvey Elliott

Dominik Szoboszlai was far from his best in midweek and a change may be considered. Elliott hasn't had too much football since recovering from a fractured foot but he looked bright off the bench in Girona and could be handed a maiden start under Slot.

RW - Mo Salah

Stepped up to the plate to net the winner against Girona but will be hoping to impact the game more.

ST - Luis Diaz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darwin Nunez endured another tough night in Spain. Diaz is better on the flank but has done well operating centrally while Jota has been on the treatment table.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Enjoying a decent season operating in his best position on the flank and will look to cause Fulham problems.

Subs

Kelleher, Quansah, Nallo, Endo, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa.