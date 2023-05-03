Liverpool predicted team to face Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool aim for a fifth successive Premier League victory when they welcome Fulham to Anfield tonight (20.00 BST).

The Reds have found form at the business end of the campaign to give their chances of qualifying for Europe a huge boost. After stuttering throughout, Jurgen Klopp’s side are up to fifth in the table. They still have a modicum of hope of finishing in the Champions League spots and can move within four points of Manchester United - albeit having played two games more.

But the battle of the Europa League is also extremely tight and Klopp has insisted that he wants to still be in the competition if Liverpool cannot be in Europe’s elite club tournament for the first time since 2016-17.

The Reds played out a thrilling 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and they’ll be expecting another sterm test against Fulham. The Cottagers have been one of the surprise packages this term and held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture on the opening day last August.

With the visit of Fulham being Liverpool’s second of three games in a seven-day period, Klopp may look to make changes to his team. With that in mind, here’s how we think the Reds will line-up.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Unlucky to ship three goals against Spurs and will be determined to record another clean sheet.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool have won every game since he moved into his hybrid role. It’s no coincidence.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman has admitted that he’s not been at his best this season and will be aiming to bounce back after Tottenham.

4 . CB - Joel Matip Liverpool have been managing Ibrahima Konate’s fitness and they may just give him another rest. Matip powered home the header in the win against West Ham last week.

