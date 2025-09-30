Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team predicted to face Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool look to bounce back after their first defeat of the season when they face Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The Reds face the Turkish champions in Istanbul after a 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Arne Slot’s side’s perfect start to the campaign came to an end and now he will want a response from his troops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool opened their European campaign with a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid earlier this month and aim to take another step towards the knockout stage. Slot will surely be weighing up changes to his team although Federico Chiesa, who came off the bench to score against Palace, has not travelled because of injury. The Reds also face Chelsea on Saturday and the head coach may want to keep some players fresh for that game.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

Made several top-class saves against Palace to keep Liverpool in the game. He'll be hoping he's not as busy in Istanbul.

RB - Conor Bradley

Struggled against Palace and was substituted at half-time. But Slot may want a bit more defensive solidity rather than opting for Jeremie Frimpong so Bradley may continue.

CB - Joe Gomez

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibrahima Konate endured a nightmare at Palace and Slot may feel that a change could freshen things up. Gomez wasn't great in the 2-1 win over Southampton last week but he will have a point to prove.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain has to help find a way to stop his side looking as vulnerable at the back.

LB - Andy Robertson

Slot may look for experience in a hostile atmosphere and there are few players better to turn to than the vice-captain. Milos Kerkez has endured a mixed opening since moving to Liverpool for £40 million.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Not quite at his best at Palace but was still one of Liverpool’s better performers. Such an important player to the system.

CM - Curtis Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made the difference when he has come off the bench several times this season. After a fitness issue, Jones deserves a start while Alexis Mac Allister has been well short of his best.

RW - Mo Salah

Another who has largely been subdued this campaign and had little impact at Palace. Liverpool need to find ways to get Salah into better positions, although he too needs to do more.

AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Become a really trusted figure for Slot in several positions. But the No.10 role is arguably his best and Florian Wirtz is still adapting despite a £100 million arrival.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Did improve Liverpool after coming off the bench at Palace despite his recent struggles. With Federico Chiesa injured, it looks almost certain that Gakpo will come back into the team.

ST - Hugo Ekitike

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Alexander Isak playing 84 minutes at Palace amid his search for full fitness, coupled with Ekitike not featuring because of suspension, it makes sense for the Frenchman to lead the line. Ekitike has already bagged five times and quickly become a fans’ favourite.

Subs

Mamardashvili, Woodman, Frimpong, Konate, Kerkez, Endo, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Isak, Ngumoha.