Liverpool can make inroads in their quest for European qualification when they face Leeds United at Elland Road tonight (20.00 BST).

The Reds have endured a dire season by their own standards and most have written off their chances of a Premier League top-four finish. Jurgen Klopp’s side trail Newcastle United by nine points and that gap looks too big to close with just nine fixtures remaining.

While Liverpool look set to surrender their spot in the Champions League, they’ll still want to be competing in next season’s Europa League.

As things stand, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa all sit above the eighth-placed Reds in the table. Nothing less than a win is required against Leeds although Klopp’s side’s form on the road has been woeful.

Still, Liverpool showed plenty of spirit to fight from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 draw against leaders Arsenal in their last game and should take confidence into their trip to Yorkshire.

The Reds are set to welcome Luis Diaz back into the squad for the first time in six months after his serious knee injury. Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara came off the bench against Arsenal following a knee issue, although Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate did miss a couple of days training last week.

With that in mind, here’s how we predict Liverpool to line-up.

2 . GK - Alisson Becker Was due to individually train on Friday after missing a couple of sessions. The Brazilian’s injury didn’t sound too serious and he may be OK.

3 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Took up a central role in possession against Arsenal and it’ll be interesting if those tactics are again deployed against Leeds.

4 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Missed training earlier in the week but was due to be involved again on Friday. That should give Konate enough time to get up to speed. It’ll be a blow if he’s not fit.

