Liverpool team predicted to face Leicester City in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool prepare for their first game at Anfield for more than six weeks when they face Leicester City this evening (20.00 GMT).

The Reds’ main target in the second half of the season is to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League for a seventh successive year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit sixth in the table but they head into the clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat of Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

And a win against Leicester will see Liverpool move within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp may be tempted to make changes given the hectic fixture list that the Reds have to negotiate in the coming weeks.

But Liverpool will also want to build some momentum and ripping up his starting XI may not be in his plans.

With that in mind, here’s the team we expected Liverpool to face Leicester.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Kept just four clean sheets in the league this season, which is a disservice to his form. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Passing was at its very best against Aston Villa and he’ll again be influential on the attack. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB - Joel Matip Konate is again available but Matip’s display against Villa should ensure he stays in the team. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Netted against Villa but his defensive duties will be more important. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales