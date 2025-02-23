Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team predicted to face Man City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool have the chance to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League when they travel Manchester City (4.30pm GMT).

Arsenal’s shock 1-0 home loss to West Ham means that the Reds have a huge opportunity to take another step closer to being crowned champions. But Arne Slot’s side know they are in store for a tough challenge against City. While the current title holders have been woeful this season, Pep Guardiola’s side are still plenty dangerous as they displayed in a 4-0 win over Newcastle United last week.

Liverpool go to the Etihad Stadium against the backdrop of a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. They lost Conor Bradley to a hamstring injury, while Joe Gomez has recently had surgery for a hamstring issue of his own. Meanwhile, the Reds are sweating on the fitness of Cody Gakpo, who has missed the past two games.

Slot may also look to switch his team around to add fresh legs. With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

Clean sheets have been in short supply for the Brazil international of late. A shutout against City will see Liverpool have a big chance of winning.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Some fans were disappointed to see the vice-captain subbed at City just minutes after he scored. But his minutes were being managed and it proved worthwhile as Conor Bradley limped off with a hamstring issue.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international was monstrous against Aston Villa and that's how he will need to be again facing City. He should relish the physical test.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool will need their skipper at his very best if they are to yield a triumph.

LB - Andy Robertson

The Scotland international has struggled for form for large parts of the season. But he has started the past three games and will be hoping to build some rhythm.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The 22-year-old looked short of energy against Villa and hasn't hit the high standards he's displayed for much of the campaign. But it is hopefully only a dip in form that Gravenberch is experiencing.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The World Cup winner's nous on and off the ball will be pivotal.

CM - Domink Szoboszlai

Energy from the No.10 role will be important but Szoboszlai must also have an impact with the ball at his feet. There is an argument he should have went for goal himself rather than passing for Darwin Nunez against Villa.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman has the chance to already hit 30 goals for the season in all competitions. His record against City is outstanding.

ST - Diogo Jota

It might be somewhat of a surprise to supporters if the Portugal international starts three games in just an eight-day period. But Jota has looked full of verve in his two outings and while he'll be disappointed he didn't net at Villa, he showed how he is Liverpool's first-choice striker.

LW - Luis Diaz

The Colombian was rested against Villa because of the number of games he's played lately. Even if Gakpo can be involved in the squad, Diaz is still likely to start from the outset.