Liverpool predicted team against Man Utd in the Premier League.

Liverpool are aiming to take another step towards the Premier League top four when they face Manchester United at Anfield today.

Results on Saturday couldn’t have gone any better for the Reds with fourth-placed Tottenham and fifth-placed Newcastle both losing.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will now be looking to ramp up the pressure in their pursuit of Champions League qualification - yet face a huge task against an in-form United side.

It’s not only bragging rights at stake when the fierce rivals meet. The outcome of the clash could have significant ramifications on Liverpool’s top-four hopes while United are not completely out of the title race.

The Reds have won three of their past four league games and confidence is building somewhat after a 2-0 defeat of Wolves.

Klopp will again be without key midfielder Thiago Alcantara and wing wizard Luis Diaz but the injury situation is looking more positive.

Here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face United.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazil No.1 is aiming for a fifth successive Premier League clean sheet.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold He will only be too aware of the lofty task he faces against England team-mate Marcus Rashford.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Made his return from injury against Wolves and is a clear starter when fit.

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Had an outstanding game against Wolves and will relish a physical battle with Dutch compatriot Wout Weghorst.