Liverpool team predicted to face Newcastle United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool can take another step closer to being crowned Premier League champions when they face Newcastle United at Anfield.

The Reds’ 2-0 win at Manchester City last weekend - coupled with Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to West Ham - moved them 11 points clear at the summit. Many are starting to believe the title is Liverpool’s to lose but that is not how Arne Slot sees it.

The head coach knows 11 tough games are in store - and Newcastle will be among their sternest tests. The Magpies are in pursuit of Champions League qualification and have won 13 of their previous 16 games.

Liverpool’s injury situation is healthy, with only Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley the senior members unavailable. But the win at City would have taken a lot of of the Reds’ players. It means that Slot has to weigh up changes against a Newcastle side who are full of energy.

Ahead of the fixture, here is the Liverpool team predicted.

Goalkeeper and defence

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil international has an unexpectedly comfortable afternoon against City but he could be busier against a potent Newcastle attack.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Struggled in one-on-one duels with Jeremy Doku for large parts against City but displayed his quality on the ball when he had the chance. Will have a different challenge against the pace of Anthony Gordon.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Newcastle's talisman has given Liverpool's captain a challenge in past meetings. If Van Dijk comes out on top of the battle then the Reds simply have a massive chance of winning.

LB - Kostas Tsmikas

Andy Robertson has started the past four games so Slot could look to rotate the position for fresh legs.

Midfield

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Netherlands international has had somewhat of a dip in recent games but was back to his best against City. Will be hoping to have more of an impact on the ball.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The ex-Brighton man has nous and know-how in abundance and that will be important. He's OK to feature after sustaining a black eye against City.

CM - Curtis Jones

Dominik Szoboszlai lay on the Etihad Stadium turf exhausted given the shift he delivered. Jones also impressed in the game but Slot could revert back to playing only one No.10 and it might be the Toxteth-born midfielder. He made an impact in the 3-3 draw against Newcastle at St James’ Park earlier in the season.

Forwards

RW - Mo Salah

The Egyptian King has already plundered 30 goals in all competitions and he would relish being Liverpool's match-winner yet again.

ST - Diogo Jota

The Portugal international was rested against City and was not required from the bench. That was a boost for his fitness and the Reds given Jota's injury problems this season.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Was back among the substitutes at City after recovering from a knock. Luis Diaz expended plenty of energy in the game and, if available to start, it makes sense for Gakpo to return. He's fired 16 goals this season.

Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Nunez, Diaz, Chiesa.