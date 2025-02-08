Liverpool team predicted to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round at Home Park.

Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup when they make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday (3pm GMT).

The Reds booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final earlier this week as they came from behind on aggregate to trounce Tottenham Hotspur 4-0. With Arne Slot’s side six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and into the last 16 of the Champions League, they are the only team in England fighting on four fronts.

It means that the Anfield head coach is likely to make changes against Championship basement side Plymouth. But Slot will not be underestimating the Pilgrims, who pulled off an upset in the third round by dumping out Brentford at Home Park.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will again miss out through injury and Tyler Morton, who would have been in contention to play against Plymouth, has a shoulder problem.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

Caoimhin Kelleher had barely anything to do between the posts against Tottenham. Slot confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Kelleher was the designated Carabao Cup goalkeeper. No.1 Alisson had FA Cup duties under Klopp and that could continue especially as he was not involved at all in the Spurs win.

RB - Conor Bradley

The Northern Ireland international was excellent against Tottenham and will be hoping to continue to build momentum with Alexander-Arnold again absent.

CB - Jarell Quansah

The academy product has played nowhere near as many minutes this season as he did last term but is still a valuable member of the squad and will be looking to impress.

CB - Joe Gomez

Liverpool’s longest-serving player has missed out on being included in the squad in the past two games having recovered from a hamstring injury. This seems the perfect game for his return.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

The berth has been rotated fairly frequently this season and the fact Andy Robertson has started the past two games suggests Tsimikas will come in.

CM - Wataru Endo

The Japan international has had limited chances for much of the season but is likely to hand Ryan Gravenberch a much-deserved rest.

CM - James McConnell

The 20-year-old was kept at Anfield rather than being allowed to leave in the transfer window to provide cover. He will well rated by Slot and a new chance is likely.

RW - Federico Chiesa

The summer signing from Italy appears over his previous injury issues. He caught the eye against PSV Eindhoven last week when he was involved in both goals and will want to impress again.

AM - Harvey Elliott

The England under-21 captain has had to be patient since recovering from a fractured foot but has made an impact off the bench several times.

ST - Diogo Jota

The Portugal international has been troubled by injuries again this season but he did come on against Tottenham. Playing in the first half could be a sage move to build his fitness.

LW - Luis Diaz

Only came on in the closing stages against Spurs and he hasn’t had too many chances in his favoured wide position lately because Cody Gakpo has been so prolific. Will want to prove a point.

Subs

Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Nyoni, Gakpo, Nunez.