Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

And the Reds will want to go as far as they can in the Champions League. They finished at the top of the new league phase but have been given little reward by being drawn against PSG, who are the Ligue 1 champions-elect. It means one of the competition’s heavyweights will be eliminated after the two encounters.

Liverpool were without a fixture at the weekend as a result of exiting the FA Cup so the squad have had a chance to recharge. The injury situation is also looking healthy, with only Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez (both hamstring) unavailable.

It means Slot has plenty to consider when it comes to his starting line-up for the first leg at the Parc des Princes. With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted.

Goalkeeper and Defence

GK - Alisson Becker

The No.1 goalkeeper has been fairly quiet in the Reds' past two games but he will no doubt be expecting a stern test against a swashbuckling PSG attack.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool vice-captain's defensive duties will come under scrutiny yet again but he was excellent marking Anthony Gordon in the Newcastle win.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Returns to his native France and there will be plenty of spotlight on him in the build-up to the game. Konate has to block all of the added attention out.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain thrives on the big stage and will be relishing leading his team-mates out to battle.

LB - Andy Robertson

The Scotland international was rested against Newcastle after starting the previous four games. Those signs indicate he will be back in the XI over Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfield duo

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

There haven't been many better midfielders in Europe this season and Gravenberch will want to display all of his qualities.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The Argentine has quietly been going about his business before scoring a fine goal against Newcastle. His nous and know-how is crucial.

City repeat

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman is out to win the Ballon d'Or this season and taking his team another step closer to European glory will strengthen his hand. He'll be desperate to be the match-winner on the grand stage.

AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungary international's energy is imperative but he's recently found a knack for goal having bagged in his past two outings.

LW - Luis Diaz

The Colombian works tirelessly on the flank and that will be important playing away from home, while his ball-carrying ability can help get Liverpool up the pitch.

ST - Curtis Jones

Slot surprisingly deployed two No.10s in the win over Man City and it worked to perfection. Similar energy and work-rate could be needed and that's why Jones may get the nod over Dioog Jota and Cody Gakpo.