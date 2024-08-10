Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 09, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Sevilla at Anfield.

Arne Slot will take charge of his first game at Anfield as Liverpool face Sevilla in a pre-season friendly on Sunday (12.00 BST).

A new era has started on Merseyside after nine memorable years while Jurgen Klopp was in the hot seat. Slot’s remit will be to maintain he predecessor’s high standards, with seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League won.

Most supporters are pragmatic that Slot will need some time to stamp his authority on Liverpool, although it’s evolution rather than revolution.

The new head coach has been working with his players for just more than a month, although many of the key members of the dressing room only recently returned to duty following Euro 2024 and the Copa America. With the 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser against Ipswich Town just a week away, he’ll want to get them up to speed.

However, Slot will also be wary that several players have impressed, with Liverpool earning wins over Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United during their pre-season tour of the USA. It will be intriguing to see the line-up the Dutchman selects against Spanish side Sevilla - especially as there is a clash against Las Palmas taking place behind closed doors later in the afternoon.

Ahead of the Sevilla game, here’s the Liverpool starting XI predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

Came back from his break earlier this week after being the last player to return for duty. The Brazilian will want to get some important minutes under his belt, with Caoimhin Kelleher deputising superbly in the previous games.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool's vice-captain is preparing for his first game under Slot and it will be intriguing how he is deployed. Last season, Alexander-Arnold operated in a hybrid midfield role when the Reds were in possession.

CB - Jarell Quansah

The 21-year-old has been outstanding in pre-season and put himself at the top of the pecking order to start the first game of the campaign as he has rhythm.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Kopites will be relishing the chance to see the Liverpool captain by in action. Van Dijk prepares for his first game of the summer.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Andy Robertson is back in training but missed a lot of pre-season so may need a bit of time to build fitness. Tsimikas has featured in all three friendlies so far and could well be the frontrunner to keep his spot against Ipswich.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

It's no secret that Slot wants to sign Martin Zubimendi to add more control in midfield. But Gravenberch caught the eye in the Man Utd victory and he could keep the spot ahead of Wataru Endo.

CM - Harvey Elliott

He has been outstanding throughout the pre-season programme and has carried on his form from the end of last season.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Linked up with the squad in the USA after playing a key role in Argentina's Copa America triumph. Mac Allister enjoyed an eye-catching maiden campaign at Liverpool and he'll be looking to build on that.

RW - Mo Salah

The Reds' talisman has been sharp in the friendly fixtures and will want to get himself on the scoresheet and gain more confidence in the Ipswich game.

ST - Diogo Jota

Played in the past two games and there is a genuine argument he should be Liverpool's regular No.9 when fit. A sharpshooter in front of goal.

LW - Luis Diaz

Fabio Carvalho has caught the eye in pre-season but the Reds' big hitters are back and Slot will want to get minutes into them. Cody Gakpo is an option but Diaz has been first choice for much of his Liverpool career. Both could get 45 minutes.