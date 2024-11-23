Liverpool starting line-up vs Southampton - as Arne Slot makes three sensible changes
Liverpool’s season recommences when they make the trip to Southampton on Sunday (2pm GMT).
The Reds have surpassed all expectations so far, with Arne Slot making a magnificent start as head coach. Liverpool sit five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table - and fans are dreaming of a title-winning campaign.
But if Slot is to claim the top flight in his maiden year in the Anfield hot seat, the Reds cannot underestimate any opponent. They face a Southampton side who are bottom of the division, taking just four points from 11 games, but Slot will demand all of Liverpool’s focus is on Russell Martin’s side despite playing Real Madrid and Manchester City next week.
For the St Mary’s encounter, the visitors will be without several key players in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker (both hamstring) and Diogo Jota (ribs) along with Federico Chiesa. And after most of his troops represented their respective nations during the international break, Slot will have to weigh up who he feels is ready and capable of performing to optimum levels.
With all that considered, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.
GK - Caoimhin Kelleher
Alisson Becker is back training but is still not ready to return to action so Kelleher will continue to deputise. He has been in excellent form.
RB - Conor Bradley
Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out because of the issue he suffered in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break. Bradley has proven himself to be an able deputy on several occasions.
CB - Ibrahima Konate
Been one of Liverpool’s best players this season and confidence will be sky-high after captaining France during the international break.
CB - Virgil van Dijk
Returned to Merseyside early from Netherlands duty but Slot had confirmed his captain is completely fine to feature.
LB - Andy Robertson
Took some time to build momentum this campaign after injury but was very good against Villa and will also have returned buoyed after netting Scotland’s winner against Poland.
CM - Ryan Gravenberch
Simply one of the first names on the team sheet. Gravenberch has excelled since being converted to the number-six position.
CM - Curtis Jones
Returns riding the crest of a wave after scoring on his England debut and being highly impressive in two performances. Alexis Mac Allister may be suffering from jet lag coming back from Argentina duty and Jones could therefore play in a deeper role than he has recently.
CM - Dominik Szoboszlai
Found himself out of the line-up of late but he remains a highly-rated player by Slot. Will add energy but the challenge is to increase his productivity in front of goal.
RW - Mo Salah
Already on 20 goal contributions for the season and will feel that there’s an opportunity to increase his tally at Southampton.
ST - Darwin Nunez
Remains Liverpool’s only fit senior striker with Jota still unavailable. Despite travelling back from South America, Nunez is likely to lead the line.
LW - Cody Gakpo
Slot has the luxury of being able to rotate between two quality options. Given that Diaz has returned from Colombia having played two full games, Gakpo is the logical choice.
