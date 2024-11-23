Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team predicted to face Southampton in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s season recommences when they make the trip to Southampton on Sunday (2pm GMT).

The Reds have surpassed all expectations so far, with Arne Slot making a magnificent start as head coach. Liverpool sit five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table - and fans are dreaming of a title-winning campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if Slot is to claim the top flight in his maiden year in the Anfield hot seat, the Reds cannot underestimate any opponent. They face a Southampton side who are bottom of the division, taking just four points from 11 games, but Slot will demand all of Liverpool’s focus is on Russell Martin’s side despite playing Real Madrid and Manchester City next week.

For the St Mary’s encounter, the visitors will be without several key players in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker (both hamstring) and Diogo Jota (ribs) along with Federico Chiesa. And after most of his troops represented their respective nations during the international break, Slot will have to weigh up who he feels is ready and capable of performing to optimum levels.

With all that considered, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson Becker is back training but is still not ready to return to action so Kelleher will continue to deputise. He has been in excellent form.

RB - Conor Bradley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out because of the issue he suffered in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break. Bradley has proven himself to be an able deputy on several occasions.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Been one of Liverpool’s best players this season and confidence will be sky-high after captaining France during the international break.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Returned to Merseyside early from Netherlands duty but Slot had confirmed his captain is completely fine to feature.

LB - Andy Robertson

Took some time to build momentum this campaign after injury but was very good against Villa and will also have returned buoyed after netting Scotland’s winner against Poland.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simply one of the first names on the team sheet. Gravenberch has excelled since being converted to the number-six position.

CM - Curtis Jones

Returns riding the crest of a wave after scoring on his England debut and being highly impressive in two performances. Alexis Mac Allister may be suffering from jet lag coming back from Argentina duty and Jones could therefore play in a deeper role than he has recently.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Found himself out of the line-up of late but he remains a highly-rated player by Slot. Will add energy but the challenge is to increase his productivity in front of goal.

RW - Mo Salah

Already on 20 goal contributions for the season and will feel that there’s an opportunity to increase his tally at Southampton.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remains Liverpool’s only fit senior striker with Jota still unavailable. Despite travelling back from South America, Nunez is likely to lead the line.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Slot has the luxury of being able to rotate between two quality options. Given that Diaz has returned from Colombia having played two full games, Gakpo is the logical choice.