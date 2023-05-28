Liverpool team predicted to face Southampton in the Premier League at St Mary’s.

Liverpool bring the curtain down on the 2022-23 season with a trip to Southampton on Sunday afternoon. There’s nothing on the line for both sides at St Mary’s - with neither club able to change position in the Premier League table.

The Reds have had to settle for fifth spot and missed out on Champions League qualification. Jurgen Klopp’s side largely underwhelmed throughout, having failed to challenge for silverware and have now been demoted from Europe’s elite club competition.

Southampton, meanwhile, having finished bottom and been relegated to the Championship.

Still, Liverpool will want to end the season with a victory. The Reds are unbeaten in their past 10 games - having won seven - and will want to take momentum into next term.

Klopp has suggested he will make changes to his starting line-up - and there could be several made.

1 . Liverpool team predicted to face Southampton Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he could ring the changes.

2 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Made just three appearances this season and deserves a chance between the posts.

3 . RB - Joe Gomez Been a peripheral figure of late but an outing at full-back to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a rest could be in the offing.

4 . CB - Joel Matip Fallen down the pecking order this season but still remains a valued member of the squad.