Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Southampton - as nine changes made - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Southampton in the Premier League at St Mary’s.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 28th May 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 09:49 BST

Liverpool bring the curtain down on the 2022-23 season with a trip to Southampton on Sunday afternoon. There’s nothing on the line for both sides at St Mary’s - with neither club able to change position in the Premier League table.

The Reds have had to settle for fifth spot and missed out on Champions League qualification. Jurgen Klopp’s side largely underwhelmed throughout, having failed to challenge for silverware and have now been demoted from Europe’s elite club competition.

Southampton, meanwhile, having finished bottom and been relegated to the Championship.

Still, Liverpool will want to end the season with a victory. The Reds are unbeaten in their past 10 games - having won seven - and will want to take momentum into next term.

Klopp has suggested he will make changes to his starting line-up - and there could be several made.

1. Liverpool team predicted to face Southampton

2. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

3. RB - Joe Gomez

4. CB - Joel Matip

