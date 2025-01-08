Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How Liverpool could line-up against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Liverpool can take a step closer to Wembley when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tonight.

The Reds are defending champions of the competition and it’s a chance for Arne Slot to win a first piece of silverware as head coach. Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool are favourites to reach the final, especially given they beat Spurs 6-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium less than a month ago.

But Slot is not underestimated Ange Postecoglou’s side and will want to see improvements from the 2-2 draw against Manchester United last weekend. Liverpool may be without only Joe Gomez for the tie. The Liverpool boss has rotated his squad in the competition so far but could well look to go strong with it is a last-four encounter.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Slot did not confirm who will between the posts at his pre-match press conference despite Kelleher being the regular in this competition - helping Liverpool win it twice. In truth, it would be harsh if Alisson Becker got the nod over the Republic of Ireland international.

RB - Conor Bradley

There has been so much talk over Trent Alexander-Arnold of late amid Real Madrid's interest and his performance against United. Slot may look to take the Liverpool vice-captain out of the limelight, while Bradley was impressive when coming off the bench in the United draw.

CB - Jarell Quansah

Slot has already admitted Ibrahima Konate is unlikely to be able to start after returnign from injury against United. It's a big chance for Quansah to impress having had limited chances this season.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

There might not be a defender in the Premier League in better form. Van Dijk has been imperious for the Reds this term.

LB - Andy Robertson

Slot may not want to make too many changes to his rearguard and have some consistency so that's why the Scotland international could continue ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Dutchman is pivotal to the way Liverpool play. Control on the ball will be important and that's why Wataru Endo may have to wait for his next chance.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Slot believes that the ex-Brighton man has not delivered one bad performance this season. Liverpool will need their big players in this game and Mac Allister is certainly one of them.

CM - Harvey Elliott

Dominik Szoboszlai is doubtful after injury while Curtis Jones wasn't quite at his best against United. Elliott, therefore, could be given a rare chance to show what he is capable of. He's had to be patient after recovering from a fractured foot.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman has already plundered 21 goals this season. He will be determined for more.

ST - Diogo Jota

The Portugal international has yet to make a start since recovering from injury. However, this could be the time for Jota to finally be unleashed from the outset again. Many concur he's the Reds' first-choice striker when fit.

LW - Cody Gakpo

The former PSV Eindhoven forward is in rich form and continued that with the equaliser against United. He's proving to be a potent weapon and could keep Luis Diaz out of the XI.

Subs

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa.