Liverpool can move top of the Premier League with a victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool’s attention turns back to the Premier League title race when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield today (19.45).

The Reds booked their spot in the Champions League final when they defeated Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the last four.

But any thoughts on facing Real Madrid in Paris - and an unprecedented quadruple - will be parked. Tunnel vision will be on Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp’s men can move top of the top flight with a victory over Tottenham.

Manchester City are not in action until they play Newcastle United the following day and there’s the opportunity to put pressure on.

However, Liverpool will not be underestimating Antonio Conte’s Spurs, who are pushing for a top-four finish and qualification into next season’s Champions League.

With six games remaining - including the Champions League and FA Cup finals - Klopp could again be tempted to make a few changes to his side that beat Villarreal 3-2 in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

1. GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian is in the driving seat for the Golden Glove - and will want another clean sheet to stay ahead. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold His creativity could be vital if Tottenham sit back and make Liverpool work hard to find breakthroughs. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Set to make his return to the team in the league, having not been in favour during the Champions League knockout stages. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Will have to be at his very best to nullify a potent Tottenham attack. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images