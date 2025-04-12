Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How Liverpool could line-up to face West Ham United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool look to take a step closer to being crowned Premier League champions when they face West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday (2pm BST).

The Reds require 11 points from their final seven games of the season. It would take an almighty collapse for Arne Slot not to win the title in his maiden season as head coach.

Still, he will want to get things wrapped up as quickly as possible. And Slot will also want to see Liverpool bounce back to the outstanding levels that has put them on the verge of winning a record-equalling 20th English championship. The Reds have lost three of their past four games in all competitions, most recently a 3-2 defeat by Fulham.

After the reverse, Slot has some decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up. He has stuck with a lot of his trusted players for the most part but some are knocking on the door for a chance.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The No.1 goalkeeper has missed the past two games following concussion protocol. But Slot has confirmed that Alisson is again available and is set to replace Caoimhin Kelleher between the posts.

RB - Conor Bradley

The Northern Ireland international made a superb impact on his return from injury against Fulham. Slot will relish having a natural right-sided full-back returning to the team.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The Frenchman has looked somewhat shaky in his past two outings but has been excellent for the most part this season and will be hoping to bounce back.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

It is only a matter of time before the Liverpool captain’s new contract is confirmed. Van Dijk has been immense throughout the campaign and is well deserving of a fresh deal.

LB - Andy Robertson

The Scot has come under scrutiny this season and his error at Fulham did not help. A successor in the summer is required but Robertson still remains first choice ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Started every Premier League game this season and there seems no reason why he will lose his spot.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Scored a fantastic goal to open the scoring at Fulham and shooting from long range is something that he needs to do more frequently given his ability.

CM - Harvey Elliott

Made an impact yet again after coming off the bench against Fulham and he simply deserves an opportunity from the outset. Dominik Szoboszlai’s performances have lacked end product in recent weeks.

RW - Mo Salah

The Egypt international’s song will be bellowed from all four stands at Anfield even more vociferously than usually after penning his new contract. Salah will be desperate to score after the news.

ST - Diogo Jota

The Portuguese remains in a tough run of form but showed against Everton that he is still capable of coming up with moments required.

LW - Luis Diaz

Came on to score against Fulham and the Colombia international’s form looks to have hit an upturn. Getting at the opposition full-back consistently is when he is at his best.