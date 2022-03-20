Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool aim to move into the semi-finals of the FA Cup when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground today (18.00).

The Reds harbour firm ambitions of claiming an unprecedented quadruple this season.

They’ve already won the Carabao Cup, while they’re one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and face Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Now they head to Forest as heavy favourites to book their spot in the final four of the FA Cup.

Steve Cooper’s side are ninth in the Championship - but have already pulled off huge upsets to knock out Arsenal and Leicester City in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp won’t be underestimating Forest and has admitted he wants to select a Liverpool side that is physically and mentally strong enough to deliver victory.

However, the Reds will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has a hamstring injury, while Mo Salah is also doubtful with a foot problem.

James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas also missed Thursday’s 2-0 win at Arsenal because of illness and may not be available again.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Klopp has confirmed that the Brazilian will line-up between the posts. Photo: Getty Images

2. RB - Joe Gomez The defender may be forced to cover the injured Alexander-Arnold. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3. CB - Ibou Konate Back from injury and been a rock when he’s played this season. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. CB - Joel Matip In top-class form and it’d make sense to rest Virgil van Dijk given Matip is not heading off on international duty. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images