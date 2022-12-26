Liverpool predicted team vs Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s 2022-23 Premier League season recommences when they travel to Aston Villa today.

The Reds will be hoping to pick up their form, having endured stuttering results before the break for the World Cup. Having been expected to mount another title challenge, Jurgen Klopp’s side sit just sixth in the table.

Still, Liverpool will be hoping to have remedied their problems during their warm-weather training camp in Dubai as they aim for a Champions League finish.

And while the Reds lost 3-2 in the Carabao Cup to Manchester City in their first competitive game after the restart of the season, things get serious again.

For the trip to Villa, Liverpool have issues in the final third. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are ruled out for a prolonged period, while Roberto Firmino is unavailable. James Milner, Curtis Jones, Arthur Melo and Ibrahima Konate are also ruled out.

With that in mind, here’s how we predicted Liverpool will line-up against Villa.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Rested against City after the World Cup and will be back between the post. Arguably Liverpool’s player of the season so far. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Missed the City game because of illness and Klopp couldn’t guarantee the academy product would be fit. It might be tight but Liverpool will be hopeful Alexander-Arnold is back. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB - Joel Matip Probably the pick of the defence against City. Now prepared for a first league outing for more than three months. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Understandably did not feature against City given he played in all five of Holland’s games at the World Cup. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales