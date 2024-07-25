Arne Slot will take charge of his first public game as head coach as Liverpool play their first pre-season game of their tour of the USA.

The Reds face Real Betis in Pittsburgh and Kopites will be look relishing the chance to get a glimpse of how their side looks under Slot.

The Dutchman has had around three weeks working with his squad after the exit of previous manager Jurgen Klopp. Slot has had a paucity of senior players available to him because of delayed returns to duty following Euro 2024 and the Copa America. Still, supporters will be intrigued to see the changes made from Klopp time in the hot seat which yielded seven major trophies and etched him into Anfield folklore.

A total of 28 players have made the trip to America and many are likely to get minutes against Betis as Liverpool build towards the opening day of the 2024-25 season - a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday 17 August.

It’s all guesswork at this stage of the summer as to who may feature from the outset. But we’ve had a go at predicting the Reds starting line-up that Slot could name.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool are planning for the Republic of Ireland international to be part of their squad but things could change if a suitable bid lands. Kelleher has admitted he wants regular football. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Conor Bradley With Trent Alexander-Arnold still to return, Bradley will get a chance to impress. He enjoyed a fine breakthrough 2023-24 season. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah Liverpool have faith in abundance in Quansah and he will know he has a chance to put himself ahead of Ibou Konate and Joe Gomez in the pecking order with a good pre-season. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . CB - Sepp van den Berg There has been plenty of speculation around the 22-year-old's future at Liverpool. But before Konate, Gomez and Virgil van Dijk return then van den Berg will be needed. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images