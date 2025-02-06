Liverpool team predicted to face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot will make at least one change as Liverpool look to book their spot at Wembley yet again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are the holders of the competition and have won it for a record 10 times. It represents a chance for Slot to yield silverware for the first time since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat last summer.

Slot has the luxury of 24 players being available, with only Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured, so will have to make squad omissions. He’ll also be weighing up his starting XI and whether to make tweaks from last Saturday’s 2-0 win at AFC Bournemouth.

Ahead of the Tottenham game, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Caoimhin Kelleher was the designated Carabao Cup goalkeeper under Klopp - helping Liverpool win the competition twice. But Alisson played in the first leg against Tottenham as Slot wanted the No.1 to build rhythm. With Kelleher featuring in last week’s Champions League loss at PSV Eindhoven and an FA Cup tie at Plymouth approaching, Slot could make another bold decision and hand Alisson the gloves.

RB - Conor Bradley

Alexander-Arnold’s absence means that Bradley is set to make a start. He played in both semi-finals against Fulham last term and the victory over Chelsea at Wembley so is used to the big occasion.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Started to find some momentum after recovering from a knee injury. The fact that Liverpool face Plymouth in the FA Cup at the weekend means Konate can be rested.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

There is not a defender in better form this term and the Reds’ captain would relish lifting another trophy aloft.

LB - Andy Robertson

It’s a close call for the position this season. However, Robertson remains just ahead in the pecking order and while he’s not been at his very best at times, he was assured at Bournemouth.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Netherlands international needs little introduction. He has been imperious this season. The midfield battle could be important in the game as it’s an area where Tottenham do have options.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Brighton man has been one of Liverpool’s most consistent players this season although he must keep his discipline, with some feeling he might have been fortunate not to have picked up a second yellow card at Bournemouth.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Curtis Jones came off the bench to make a difference at Bournemouth, assisting the second goal, but Szoboszlai’s energy and pressing is crucial in the No.10 role.

RW - Mo Salah

How Liverpool’s talisman would relish being the man to take his side back to Wembley. You’d scarcely bet against it.

ST - Luis Diaz

Not a conventional number nine but Diaz’s movement causes plenty of problems and it means Darwin Nunez will have to wait for his next chance.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Become a fans’ favourite this season given his prolific form and will aim to put Tottenham on the back foot as much as possible.

Subs

Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa.