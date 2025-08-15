Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against AFC Bournemouth in the opening Premier League fixture of the 2025-26 season.

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence gets underway tonight when they face AFC Bournemouth at Anfield (8pm BST).

The Reds surpassed all expectations by claiming the silverware last season in Arne Slot’s maiden season as head coach. But now there is more pressure for Liverpool to challenge for the trophy and can move clear of bitter rivals Manchester United on 21 English championships.

It will be a long slog of a season and a perfect start is what Liverpool are aiming for. They know they’ll face stern competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Liverpool face a Bournemouth side that finished ninth last term, a record for the club, and Slot is not underestimate the visitors despite the Cherries selling several of their key players - including Milos Kerkez to the Reds.

Liverpool head into the game after losing the Community Shield to Crystal Palace on penalties last weekend following a 2-2 draw. There were aspects of the performance that Slot knows to improve.

The Reds head into the Bournemouth clash with Ryan Gravenberch suspended, while Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley could also be absent. With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil international remains No.1 despite the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili. Alisson made some big stops in the Community Shield.

RB - Jeremie Frimpong

There might have been a battle for the berth had Conor Bradley been fit. But it's now Frimpong's to lose and he has made an eye-catching start to his Liverpool career, scoring against Palace.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The Frenchman is now in the final year of his Liverpool contract and there has been speculation around his future. However, at his best, Konate is one of the premium centre-halves in the Premier League and is still very much first choice.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain will be hoping he can be lifting the Premier League trophy aloft for successive years in May. Van Dijk's place is under no threat although his performance will have to improve from the Community Shield, having been at fault for both goals.

LB - Andy Robertson

Milos Kerkez will face an immediate reunion with the team he joined Liverpool from for £40 million. Kerkez was one of the best full-backs in the division for Bournemouth last season and the Reds will be hoping he continues on the same trajectory. However, Slot may just opt for a bit more experience in the opening game so Robertson could get the nod.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The absence of Gravenberch is a blow. However, there might not be a more intelligent player in Liverpool's squad than Mac Allister and that is why he is likely to operate in the number-six role.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

The former RB Leipzig man has been operating deeper than last season. He had a good pre-season but Slot admitted that Szoboszlai wasn't at his best against Palace so must do better.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman begins his eighth season at the club. The Egypt international will be hoping to break more records, but he has to be more productive than against Palace.

AM - Florian Wirtz

It's already easy to see why Liverpool splashed out a club-record £100 million for the playmaker. Wirtz has adapted seamlessly and surpassed Slot's early expectations.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Liverpool's only out-and-out senior option after the sale of Luis Diaz. The Reds may look to add more competition but, for now, Gakpo is first choice.

ST - Hugo Ekitike

The £79 million arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt has impressed in the early stages of his Liverpool career, scoring a fine goal in the Community Shield.

Subs

Mamardashvili, Gomez, Kerkez, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Ngumoha, Chiesa.