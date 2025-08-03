Liverpool teams predicted to face Athletic Bilbao in two pre-season friendlies at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool prepare to finalise their pre-season campaign with a double-header against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield.

The Reds play the Spanish side in two separate matches, kicking off at 5pm and 8pm BST. Arne Slot will use the vast majority of his squad as Liverpool build towards defending the Premier League title in the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also the Reds’ final match ahead of facing Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Liverpool will get a stern test against a Bilbao side that finished fourth in La Liga last season. Ahead of the games, here’s a look at how Liverpool could line-up.

GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili

Alisson Becker departed Liverpool's pre-season tour because of a personal matter and it is unclear if he will feature. Therefore, Mamardashvili may continue to feature between the posts.

RB - Jeremie Frimpong

The signing from Bayer Leverkusen has been catching the eye so far and he could be handed a chance from the outset ahead of Conor Bradley. Frimpong will have a challenge marking Bilbao’s talisman Nico Williams.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The France international has been a little rusty far in pre-season but he will become sharper the more games that he plays.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The captain will lead Liverpool in their title defence and he will want high standards set against a dangerous Bilbao outfit.

LB - Milos Kerkez

It has been somewhat of a soft launch to Kerkez's career but he has shown glimpses of his buccaneering style of play at times. He’ll be hoping to build on that.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Dutchman has had to serve as a central defender as times in pre-season but is still the first choice in the number-six position.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Argentina international made his return from injury against Yokohama and played like he had never missed any games. It is unlikely that Mac Allister features for the full match, though, as he is behind his team-mates in terms of fitness.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman has surprisingly yet to score in pre-season, but he was very creative against Yokohama.

AM - Florian Wirtz

Liverpool's £100 million record signing has been excellent in pre-season and has got fans aplenty excited. They’ll be excited to see him in action.

LW - Cody Gakpo

The exit of Luis Diaz means that Gakpo is now the outright first choice on the flank. However, there is still competition, with Rio Ngumoha so impressive in pre-season.

ST - Hugo Ekitike

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker was given a 45-minute cameo against Yokohama and showed some glimpses. The new arrival from Frankfurt will be hoping to build more sharpness and a better understanding with his team-mates.

Liverpool second starting line-up

Woodman, Bradley, Endo, Tsimikas, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Jones, Doak, Elliott, Ngumoha, Nunez.