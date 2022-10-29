James Milner starts, Roberto Firmino out - Liverpool predicted line-up gallery vs Leeds United
Liverpool predicted team for their fixture against Leeds United in the Premier League at Anfield.
Liverpool look to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Leeds United at Anfield tonight (19.4 BST).
The Reds’ top-flight form has stuttered throughout the season, having lost to basement side Nottingham Forest last weekend.
Jurgen Klopp’s side sit just eighth in the table and any hopes of a title challenge will further diminish if they drop points against Leeds.
Still, Liverpool head into the clash against the struggling Whites having secured their spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League. The Reds defeated Ajax 3-0 earlier this week.
Klopp has decisions to make, with Thiago Alcantara back available after an ear infection while Jordan Henderson suffered a whack to the knee against Ajax.
Meanwhile, formation something else that needs to be mulled over. Liverpool played a 4-4-2 diamond against Ajax but conceded early chances and were lucky not to have found themselves behind.
There’s plenty for Kloppr to ponder and here’s the Liverpool team we predict will face Leeds.