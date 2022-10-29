Liverpool predicted team for their fixture against Leeds United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool look to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Leeds United at Anfield tonight (19.4 BST).

The Reds’ top-flight form has stuttered throughout the season, having lost to basement side Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit just eighth in the table and any hopes of a title challenge will further diminish if they drop points against Leeds.

Still, Liverpool head into the clash against the struggling Whites having secured their spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League. The Reds defeated Ajax 3-0 earlier this week.

Klopp has decisions to make, with Thiago Alcantara back available after an ear infection while Jordan Henderson suffered a whack to the knee against Ajax.

Meanwhile, formation something else that needs to be mulled over. Liverpool played a 4-4-2 diamond against Ajax but conceded early chances and were lucky not to have found themselves behind.

There’s plenty for Kloppr to ponder and here’s the Liverpool team we predict will face Leeds.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Form is as good as it ever has been during his time at Anfield. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Will be looking to influence things for Liverpool on the attack. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB - Joe Gomez Ibou Konate is still not quite ready to feature so Gomez is set to keep his spot. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Hasn’t missed a game all season and there’s no reason why he will now. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales