Liverpool predicted team vs Brentford as three changes expected to be made - gallery
Liverpool line-up expected to face Brentford in the Premier League.
Liverpool play their first match of 2023 when they travel to Brentford in the Premier League.
The Reds endured a stuttering start to the top-flight campaign but have picked up and are starting to build momentum.
Liverpool have won their past four league games, most recently a 2-1 victory over Leicester City, and have inched closer to the top-four picture.
A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side against Brentford will see them leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into fifth and move with a point of the Champions League spots.
For the trip to the capital, Liverpool could welcome back Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Curtis Jones from injury.
And the Reds are awaiting news whether Cody Gakpo, signed for an initial £37 million from PSV Eindhoven, in eligible to feature.
With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Brentford.