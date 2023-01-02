Liverpool line-up expected to face Brentford in the Premier League.

Liverpool play their first match of 2023 when they travel to Brentford in the Premier League.

The Reds endured a stuttering start to the top-flight campaign but have picked up and are starting to build momentum.

Liverpool have won their past four league games, most recently a 2-1 victory over Leicester City, and have inched closer to the top-four picture.

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side against Brentford will see them leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into fifth and move with a point of the Champions League spots.

For the trip to the capital, Liverpool could welcome back Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Curtis Jones from injury.

And the Reds are awaiting news whether Cody Gakpo, signed for an initial £37 million from PSV Eindhoven, in eligible to feature.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Brentford.

1. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on December 30, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. GK - Alisson Becker Barely tested against Leicester bar the goal he conceded. The Brazil No.1 may be a bit busier today. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Been man of the match in both games since returning from the World Cup. In good form. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - Ibrahima Konate Joel Matip wasn’t at his best against Leicester and has played the past three games after a calf injury. As a result, Konate could come in having helped France to the World Cup final. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales