Liverpool could be without two defenders when they face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield.

The Premier League champions raise the curtain on the 2025-26 season against the FA Cup holders at Wembley. Anfield head coach Arne Slot has declared that he wants to claim the silverware despite the game being regarded as a friendly fixture by many.

Slot said at his pre-match press conference: "Nice if you can start the season with the chance of winning something. Normally you have to play numerous games before you can win something. If it's the League Cup, FA Cup, let alone [the] Premier League or Champions League, normally you win something in the end of the season. Now we have a chance to win something in the beginning of the season.

"Unfortunately, we face a very good Crystal Palace that have been very difficult to win against for us, because we played 1-1 against them in the last game of the season. They showed in the last final – and even in the semi-final, by the way, as well – how difficult it is to win a one-off game [against] them. I think most of the players that they have are still there, so even more reason to know what a difficult team it is to play against."

Liverpool team news and predicted XI

Liverpool head to the capital short of a central defender, with Joe Gomez ruled out with an Achilles injury. Gomez sustained his problem during the pre-season tour of Asia.

In addition, Conor Bradley was absent for last Monday's friendly double-header against Athletic Bilbao. The right-back was not spotted in training earlier this week and he may not be risked, so Jeremie Frimpong is poised to make a full debut after being signed from Bayer Leverkusen.

In better news, Virgil van Dijk is back from illness having missed out against Bilbao. He is set to captain Liverpool and will be partnered by Ibrahima Konate in central defence.

Alisson Becker also had to leave Asia because of a personal matter and did not play in either Bilbao game. But the goalkeeper is also back in training and will likely replace Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Slot had admitted that Alexis Mac Allister is able to feature from the outset, having picked up an injury at the end of last season which impacted his pre-season. The midfielder has played in two friendlies but may not be risked from the outset.

There will almost certainly be a full debut for £100 million record signing Florian Wirtz, while left-back Milos Kerkez and striker Hugo Ekitike will be hoping to get the nod.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Frimpong, van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Robertson, Tsimikas, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Ngumoha, Chiesa.

Crystal Palace team news

Oliver Glasner has declared four of his players will be absent as Palace play in the Community Shield for the first time. Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucouré are ruled out with long-term injuries, while Caleb Kporha and Matheus França are unavailable.

The Eagles will be captained by Marc Guehi, who is a transfer target for Liverpool before the window shuts at the end of the month. Glasner said on his squad: “The positive side is the 15 or 16 players who played most of the minutes last year are still here. The group know how we want to play and have started at a completely different level compared to last season.

“The basics are there, it’s now just to get back into the rhythm and activate everything in their minds. Of course, they could switch off [over the summer] and it was necessary for them, but we’ve started on a completely different level, with a different mindset and different standard we set last year, and this is why we can look forward to the season in a very positive way.”