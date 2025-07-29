Liverpool predicted team vs Yokohama F. Marinos - as Hugo Ekitike unleashed in new formation
Liverpool bring the curtain down on their pre-season tour of Asia when they face Yokohama F. Marinos at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday (11.30am BST).
The Reds have been training in Japan for the past few days, having previously been in Hong Kong where they suffered a 4-2 loss against AC Milan.
The aim for Arne Slot’s side is to get more minutes under their belt as they prepare to defend the Premier League title. They face a Yokohama side that are struggling this season and sit 18th in the J-League table.
Slot has 26 players to select from, with Joe Gomez leaving the camp because of an Achilles injury and Alisson Becker returning to England for personal reasons. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has departed as he has agreed to join Bayern Munich for £65 million.
The Liverpool head coach may look to make changes from the Milan game and get a look at some other players from the outset. Ahead of the clash, here’s how the Reds could line-up.
Liverpool team predicted against Yokohama F. Marinos
GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili
Alisson's departure from the squad means that summer arrival from Valencia is likely to be handed a chance. Mamardashvili was unlucky to have conceded three goals against Milan.
RB - Conor Bradley
The Northern Ireland international has had a good pre-season so far and will be hoping to cement his place as first-choice right-back before the start of the season.
CB - Luca Stephenson
The 21-year-old's tenacity and versatility has really impressed during the summer. A loan move when Liverpool return to Merseyside is likely and he may need to fill in centrally like he did at Preston.
CB - Ibrahima Konate
The Frenchman has yet to start a pre-season game. He will want to build rhythm, although Liverpool may be careful with Konate given he's only one of two fit centre-backs alongside Virgil van Dijk.
LB - Milos Kerkez
The £40 million signing from AFC Bournemouth has yet to make an appearance from the outset since joining the Reds. Kerkez has shown some glimpses and will want a chance from kick-off.
RM - Jeremie Frimpong
Despite arriving to fill the void of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Frimpong has been playing further forward. He was excellent in the second half against Milan and coming from slightly deeper rather than as a wide forward can help him use his pace to run at the opposition.
CM - Wataru Endo
The Japan captain will get a hero's welcome in his homeland. Endo missed out against Milan because of illness but has returned to training. It's a no-brainer.
CM - Curtis Jones
The homegrown midfielder knows there is added competition for places this season and is the sort of character who will be relishing the challenge.
LM - Cody Gakpo
It has been Rio Ngumoha who has started all three friendlies so far and been so impressive. But Gakpo is still the first choice and he will be aiming to build momentum before the start of the season.
ST - Dominik Szoboszlai
The Hungary international was among Liverpool's best performances in the Milan game as he scored a sublime goal. Szoboszlai featured deeper against the Italian club but may return to more of an attacking role where he played last season.
ST - Hugo Ekitike
Kopites will be relishing a chance to watch to the new £79 million signing from Eintracht Frankfurt. And Slot could look to experiment with Ekitike given that Alexander Isak could well arrive in the coming weeks.
