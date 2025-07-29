How Liverpool could line-up against Yokohama F. Marinos when the meet in a pre-season friendly as the Nissan Stadium in Japan.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool bring the curtain down on their pre-season tour of Asia when they face Yokohama F. Marinos at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday (11.30am BST).

The Reds have been training in Japan for the past few days, having previously been in Hong Kong where they suffered a 4-2 loss against AC Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim for Arne Slot’s side is to get more minutes under their belt as they prepare to defend the Premier League title. They face a Yokohama side that are struggling this season and sit 18th in the J-League table.

Slot has 26 players to select from, with Joe Gomez leaving the camp because of an Achilles injury and Alisson Becker returning to England for personal reasons. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has departed as he has agreed to join Bayern Munich for £65 million.

The Liverpool head coach may look to make changes from the Milan game and get a look at some other players from the outset. Ahead of the clash, here’s how the Reds could line-up.

Liverpool team predicted against Yokohama F. Marinos

GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili

Alisson's departure from the squad means that summer arrival from Valencia is likely to be handed a chance. Mamardashvili was unlucky to have conceded three goals against Milan.

RB - Conor Bradley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland international has had a good pre-season so far and will be hoping to cement his place as first-choice right-back before the start of the season.

CB - Luca Stephenson

The 21-year-old's tenacity and versatility has really impressed during the summer. A loan move when Liverpool return to Merseyside is likely and he may need to fill in centrally like he did at Preston.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The Frenchman has yet to start a pre-season game. He will want to build rhythm, although Liverpool may be careful with Konate given he's only one of two fit centre-backs alongside Virgil van Dijk.

LB - Milos Kerkez

The £40 million signing from AFC Bournemouth has yet to make an appearance from the outset since joining the Reds. Kerkez has shown some glimpses and will want a chance from kick-off.

RM - Jeremie Frimpong

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite arriving to fill the void of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Frimpong has been playing further forward. He was excellent in the second half against Milan and coming from slightly deeper rather than as a wide forward can help him use his pace to run at the opposition.

CM - Wataru Endo

The Japan captain will get a hero's welcome in his homeland. Endo missed out against Milan because of illness but has returned to training. It's a no-brainer.

CM - Curtis Jones

The homegrown midfielder knows there is added competition for places this season and is the sort of character who will be relishing the challenge.

LM - Cody Gakpo

It has been Rio Ngumoha who has started all three friendlies so far and been so impressive. But Gakpo is still the first choice and he will be aiming to build momentum before the start of the season.

ST - Dominik Szoboszlai

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hungary international was among Liverpool's best performances in the Milan game as he scored a sublime goal. Szoboszlai featured deeper against the Italian club but may return to more of an attacking role where he played last season.

ST - Hugo Ekitike

Kopites will be relishing a chance to watch to the new £79 million signing from Eintracht Frankfurt. And Slot could look to experiment with Ekitike given that Alexander Isak could well arrive in the coming weeks.