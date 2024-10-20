Liverpool predicted to spend less wages than Premier League rivals across 10 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer news: The current wage structure at the club is in a healthy place in comparison to their rivals.

A statistical projection has estimated Liverpool will pay the least wages out of the Premier League’s top clubs across the next 10 years.

The Reds have been consistent with their wage structure across the years, something that was tested during the peak years of success under Jurgen Klopp. Mohamed Salah ended up being the first player to ‘break the wage structure’ as he penned a huge deal that saw him earn over £350k-a-week in 2022.

Financially, Liverpool are in a healthy place given their strong off-the-pitch partnerships and smart business that has ensured the club are a figure of stability. And a report has suggested they will be continuing to maintain that, especially in terms of wages according to a new report from OLBG.

It says Liverpool are predicted to be the fifth-biggest spenders in the Premier League by 2034 with total player wages exceeding £219m, a 78% increase from this year and in the last 10 years, Liverpool's team payroll has increased by 51%. Overall, out of the top 10, five other clubs are set to have a bigger increase across the years.

Furthermore, as it stands, they are far behind the top four of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City for their wage bill in 2024. With a figure of £123m, is £41m less than United’s £164m and a considerable £75m off their great rivals in recent years, Man City (£198m).

Their wage bill could be significantly decreased within the next seven months if the trio of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all exit the club. All three are reportedly the top earners at the club and all three stalling on the potential of a new deal. It has led to intense transfer speculation over the future of all three and they could all agree a pre-contract with another club as early as January if this continues.