United need to sign two midfielders and could finally cash in on Bruno Fernandes. His sale could finance a move for Wharton as well. | Getty Images

Liverpool are already planning their next big signings ahead of the 2026 January and summer transfer windows.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are already looking ahead to the 2026 transfer windows, following a significant dip in form from the Premier League champions.

The Reds got their season off to a strong start but have recently relied heavily on late comebacks to secure all three points. This nervous tightrope approach had fans and professionals alike wondering when Liverpool’s luck would run out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot’s side are now hanging off the back of three consecutive defeats across the Premier League and Champions League. Ironically, both Crystal Palace and Chelsea beat them thanks to stoppage time goals.

Liverpool spent a record amount of cash over the summer on the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz. However, concerns have been raised as the new recruits are still finding their way in red.

Rumours are already circling around Liverpool and the signings they might make in 2026, so we decided to ask an AI chatbot who the Reds should be targeting and when these deals could happen.

Will Liverpool sign any new players in January?

Marc Guehi - estimated £50-70 million

January is typically not a busy time for Liverpool but after realising their defensive frailties, they may turn to the market for a new centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They failed to sign Marc Guehi over the summer when a Deadline Day deal collapsed. They remain interested in the defender but other clubs are now in the picture and Crystal Palace are not as open to a sale as they were last month.

Despite his contract expiring next summer, the Eagles are reportedly looking for more than the £35 million they agreed with Liverpool, as they are gunning for a strong season. The chatbot suggests it could cost as much as £70 million to convince Palace to part ways with their skipper halfway through what is shaping up to be an impressive campaign.

Ederson - estimated £40-50 million

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been suggested as a target to bolster Slot’s engine room and complement Ryan Gravneberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool were linked with the Brazilian earlier this year, alongside Manchester United and Manchester City. He operates mainly as a central midfielder but can also drop deeper to add extra stability to the backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ederson is a key player for Atalanta and could cost between £40-50 million to get a deal done as early as January.

Liverpool 2026 summer transfer window targets

Adam Wharton - estimated £40-60 million

Adam Wharton is a fairly new target on Liverpool’s radar, having turned the heads of multiple clubs since his rise as a senior figure at Crystal Palace. At just 21, the midfielder is a player in demand and the Eagles had reportedly slapped a hefty £100 million asking price on the star at one point.

However, a new update has suggested Wharton could be available for a cut price, as far down as £60 million. The chatbot has highlighted his ‘composure and passing range’, making him a strong candidate for the Reds, especially with multiple tournaments to cater for.

Michael Olise - estimated £60-80 million

Liverpool will soon need to consider their long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will be 35 by the time his contract at Anfield expires. The winger has been crucial for the Reds since his arrival in 2017 but he cannot play forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool will need someone similar to Salah, who can score goals as well as assist them, having relied so heavily on the Egyptian for nearly a decade. Michael Olise is a name that has cropped up frequently in conversation, both during his time at Crystal Palace and now he is with Bayern Munich.

Olise has been suggested as a complement to Salah at first, before becoming his replacement. The France international has 11 goalscoring contributions in 10 games so far this season, and notched 20 goals and 23 assists overall last campaign. A transfer fee in the region of £60-80 million has been quoted for Olise, who is under contract at Bayern until 2029.