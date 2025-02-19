Liverpool team predicted to face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Villa Park.

Liverpool have the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to Aston Villa.

But the Reds know they are set for a stern challenge in a fixture that is the first of two tough away games. Arne Slot’s side also face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The full focus will be on Unai Emery’s side, though, and Liverpool will be hoping for improvements. They were not all that convincing against Everton in the Merseyside derby and James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw was deserved. Then the Reds had to battle to a 2-1 win over 17th-placed Wolves - and did not have a single shot in the second half.

Villa haven’t been as impressive this season as last term but they possess plenty of quality. Liverpool travel to Villa Park without Cody Gakpo, who is still recovering from a knock, along with Joe Gomez (hamstring).

Slot has plenty of options and will likely be weighing up changes to his starting line-up.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool XI predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil international will be disappointed to have kept just one clean sheet in the past four games and had to come to Liverpool's rescue against Wolves with a big save.

RB - Conor Bradley

Seemed to get caught up in the emotion of the Merseyside derby but Slot believes he will learn from the experience. Trent Alexander-Arnold is not long back from injury and he could be rested for City so Bradley may return.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

It was understandable why the France international came off against Wolves having been booked. The extra rest will have done Konate good, though, and it may be an unexpected boost given Jarell Quansah helped Liverpool hold out for victory last weekend.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain will know that he is in for potentially a busy evening against a potent Villa attack and will have to marshal the rearguard.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Andy Robertson has started the past two league games and the pair have frequently been rotated this season so Tsimikas may come in.

CM - Wataru Endo

The Japan international's warrior-like cameo off the bench against Wolves has been lauded. Fresh legs in the engine room are needed and Endo would be more than deserving of a maiden Premier League start this season.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The ex-Bayern Munich man has been the linchpin in the No.6 role but he could well be deployed in a slightly more advanced role. Alexis Mac Allister seemed to tire in the second half against Wolves.

CM - Curtis Jones

RW - Mo Salah

Came up with the goods from the penalty spot against Wolves and is now just two goals away from hitting 30 in all competitions this term.

ST - Darwin Nunez

The Uruguay international had little impact coming off the bench in the Wolves win and plenty of supporters would like Diogo Jota keep his place. But Jota's minutes are set to be managed so Nunez could be handed a chance to impress.

LW - Luis Diaz

The former Porto man looked far more comfortable operating on the flank as he played a role in both goals against Wolves.

Subs

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Chiesa.