Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool bid to continue their perfect start to the 2024-25 Premier League season when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield (15.00 BST).

The Arne Slot era couldn’t have opened any better. The transition from legendary manager Jurgen Klopp leaving the hot seat has been as seamless as anyone could have hoped for. The Reds have won all three games under their new head coach - not conceding a goal to boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the international break, Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory over their bitter rivals Manchester United. But Slot will not be getting carried away and ensure that his troops do not underestimate a Forest side that is also unbeaten, having taken five points so far.

Slot has almost a full squad to select from, with Harvey Elliott (fractured foot) the only absentee. The Anfield chief is aware that Liverpool have seven games in 22 games and is wary that some rotation will be needed. What’s more, many of his troops featured heavily for their respective nations during the international break so fitness will need to be checked.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Forest.

GK - Alisson Becker

The No.1 played twice for Brazil and will be eyeing a fourth clean sheet in as many games.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered two mesmerising performances for England and he’ll head into the encounter with his confidence sky-high.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The French media were not impressed with Konate’s performance in a 3-1 loss against Italy. However, the 25-year-old has been virtually flawless for Liverpool so far this term and should keep his spot.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

There may be games in the latest cluster of fixtures when the Reds’ captain is rested. But Slot will want to ensure Liverpool deliver a triumph in their first game after the hiatus and that means van Dijk starting.

LB - Andy Robertson

Started the campaign in solid fashion. Not gone on as many marauding runs as in previous campaigns yet but been solid defensively.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Bayern Munich man has made a magnificent adaption to the No.6 role and continued his outstanding form for Holland.

CM - Curtis Jones

Alexis Mac Allister was carrying an issue during Argentina duty. Slot expects the midfielder to be in the squad but may not want to risk Mac Allister from the outset. As a result, Jones - returning from injury - could be handed his first start of the campaign.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Already recorded two assists in the No.10 role, with his energy and pace giving Liverpool more in attack.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool’s talisman has already racked up six goal contributions in three games. He’s in imperious form and will look to wreak havoc against Forest’s defence.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diogo Jota has been preferred to spearhead the attack so far. But Slot may be wary about the Portugal international’s previous injury problems and Nunez did not represent Uruguay during the break because of his five-game ban. It means he will be fresh and could be given a chance.

LW - Luis Diaz

There has previously been criticism that Diaz hasn’t been prolific enough in the final third. Yet the Colombian already has three goals and three assists this term and Slot is certain